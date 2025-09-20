From sun to showers: Toronto wraps up summer, welcomes a rainy fall

Toronto will see some dry conditions on Sunday morning and afternoon, just before rainy weather moves into the area Sunday night, and into Monday morning.

By Chris Potter & Joseph Ryan

Posted September 20, 2025 9:51 pm.

Last Updated September 20, 2025 9:52 pm.

After a cool Saturday, Toronto’s last day of summer will feature some sunny skies, along with cloudy and rainy weather on Sunday.

Even with the arrival of fall on Monday, the city will continue to experience above-seasonal temperatures for a few more days.

Sunday will see a high of 24°C with dry conditions during the day. However, rain and thunderstorms will move in by evening, and linger into Monday morning, the official first day of autumn.

The low for Sunday night will be 19°C.

Lookahead for Next Week

Rainy conditions will mainly take place on Monday morning, with a high of 24°C and a low of 17°C. After that, temperatures are expected to remain above normal for the first few days of fall.

However, rainy weather will persist through Tuesday.

It’s expected that above-normal temperatures will carry through the first few days of fall.

