From sun to showers: Toronto wraps up summer, welcomes a rainy fall

After a cool Saturday, Toronto’s last day of summer will feature some sunny skies, along with cloudy and rainy weather on Sunday.

Even with the arrival of fall on Monday, the city will continue to experience above-seasonal temperatures for a few more days.

Sunday will see a high of 24°C with dry conditions during the day. However, rain and thunderstorms will move in by evening, and linger into Monday morning, the official first day of autumn.

The low for Sunday night will be 19°C.

Lookahead for Next Week

Rainy conditions will mainly take place on Monday morning, with a high of 24°C and a low of 17°C. After that, temperatures are expected to remain above normal for the first few days of fall.

However, rainy weather will persist through Tuesday.

