Marit Stiles to face leadership review at Ontario NDP convention on Saturday

A week after Bonnie Crombie lost her grip on the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party, Ontario New Democrats will pass judgment on leader Marit Stiles at the party’s weekend convention in Niagara Falls.

Crombie abruptly resigned as leader despite receiving 57 per cent in last weekend’s Liberal vote. Unlike Crombie, there have been no outward indications that Stiles is facing a challenge to retain the leadership of the party.

While the NDP held on to Official Opposition status following February’s snap election, the party failed to make any gains from 2022, losing four seats and finishing third in the popular vote behind the Liberals and Conservatives.

Stiles says she spent the summer visiting 50 ridings across the province and getting the pulse of party members.

Stiles, who was acclaimed leader of the Ontario NDP in 2023 following Andrea Horwath’s resignation, is scheduled to share her vision for the party’s path forward in an address to party delegates on Saturday morning.

Results of the leadership review are expected on Saturday evening.