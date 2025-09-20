Rallies in Toronto, across Canada, challenge elements of Carney’s agenda

Protestors take part in a “Draw the Line” climate change protest in Ottawa on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 20, 2025 4:01 pm.

Last Updated September 20, 2025 5:28 pm.

TORONTO — Hundreds of protesters gathered at Sankofa Square in downtown Toronto on Saturday afternoon, which included a coalition of progressive civil society groups organizing against elements of the new Liberal government’s agenda.

Protesters’ concerns ranged across Prime Minister Mark Carney’s support for new fossil fuel projects, expected public service cuts as well as other issues like Indigenous rights and antiwar activism.

Ahead of a planned march to Queen’s Park, the so-called Draw The Line protest featured speeches from environmentalist David Suzuki, Chrissy Isaacs, a member of Grassy Narrows First Nation, and others.

Syed Hussan, executive director of the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, accused Carney’s government of “enriching billionaires” while Canada is on “the brink of a climate collapse.”

“We are here to say that whether it is climate, or economic justice, whether it’s Palestine or right here at home, we are facing a joint agenda and we will push back against it,” Hussan told the crowd.

Speaking to reporters, Suzuki, a longtime environmental activist, criticized Carney’s focus on creating jobs over addressing the climate crisis.

“He’s putting the economy above the atmosphere that gives us air to breathe, that gives us weather, climate, and the seasons. That’s crazy,” Suzuki said.

“Indigenous people tell us all the time the Earth is our mother. She gives birth to us. She nurtures us. She has got to be our highest priority,” Suzuki said, adding that climate change should be a larger priority than creating jobs.

A press release from the event organizers says it takes opposition to the government’s actions regarding Bill C-2, related to immigration, and Bill C-5, related to major project legislation.

The protest is occurring ahead of the federal government’s tabling of the budget on Nov. 4.

Similar climate protests were planned around Canada, including Ottawa, Montreal and Vancouver, as well as other places around the world.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Marit Stiles survives leadership vote at Ontario NDP party convention

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles survived her leadership review with 68 per cent support, after a vote at the party's convention in Niagara Falls. Stiles pledged Saturday that the party would learn from...

1h ago

18-year-old stabbed in East York, near Pape Village Block Party

An 18-year-old has been sent to hospital after a stabbing in East York on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police say they were called to Pape Avenue Gamble Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a victim...

25m ago

Brampton man with history of dangerous driving facing 11 driving-related charges

Police in Peel Region say a 42-year-old Brampton man with a documented history of dangerous driving has been charged with 11 driving-related offences. Investigators say during a traffic stop last month...

5h ago

Toronto police once again identify 2 suspects wanted in JahVai Roy fatal shooting

Toronto police have once again received court permission to publicly identify two youths wanted in connection with the shooting death of an eight-year-old boy last month. Ibrahim Ibrahim, 17, and Amarii...

18m ago

