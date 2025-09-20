Rallies in Toronto, across Canada, challenge elements of Carney’s agenda

TORONTO — Hundreds of protesters gathered at Sankofa Square in downtown Toronto on Saturday afternoon, which included a coalition of progressive civil society groups organizing against elements of the new Liberal government’s agenda.

Protesters’ concerns ranged across Prime Minister Mark Carney’s support for new fossil fuel projects, expected public service cuts as well as other issues like Indigenous rights and antiwar activism.

Ahead of a planned march to Queen’s Park, the so-called Draw The Line protest featured speeches from environmentalist David Suzuki, Chrissy Isaacs, a member of Grassy Narrows First Nation, and others.

Syed Hussan, executive director of the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, accused Carney’s government of “enriching billionaires” while Canada is on “the brink of a climate collapse.”

“We are here to say that whether it is climate, or economic justice, whether it’s Palestine or right here at home, we are facing a joint agenda and we will push back against it,” Hussan told the crowd.

Speaking to reporters, Suzuki, a longtime environmental activist, criticized Carney’s focus on creating jobs over addressing the climate crisis.

“He’s putting the economy above the atmosphere that gives us air to breathe, that gives us weather, climate, and the seasons. That’s crazy,” Suzuki said.

“Indigenous people tell us all the time the Earth is our mother. She gives birth to us. She nurtures us. She has got to be our highest priority,” Suzuki said, adding that climate change should be a larger priority than creating jobs.

A press release from the event organizers says it takes opposition to the government’s actions regarding Bill C-2, related to immigration, and Bill C-5, related to major project legislation.

The protest is occurring ahead of the federal government’s tabling of the budget on Nov. 4.

Similar climate protests were planned around Canada, including Ottawa, Montreal and Vancouver, as well as other places around the world.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2025.

