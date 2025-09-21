Trump reveals Murdochs and Dell could potentially take part in TikTok deal

FILE - The TikTok logo is pictured in Tokyo, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

By Alan Suderman, The Associated Press

Posted September 21, 2025 1:58 pm.

Last Updated September 21, 2025 2:27 pm.

President Donald Trump said prominent billionaires – including media mogul Rupert Murdoch and tech founder Michael Dell – could be part of a deal in which the U.S. will take control of the social video platform TikTok.

Trump namedropped the 94-year-old Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch, the head of Fox News and News Corp, as part of a group of possible participants in a deal during an interview recorded Friday and aired Sunday on Fox News.

“I think they’re going to be in the group. A couple of others. Really great people, very prominent people,” Trump said. “And they’re also American patriots, you know, they love this country. I think they’re going to do a really good job.”

Trump’s disclosure of the potential involvement of the Murdochs and Dell, the founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, is the latest twist in a fast-moving potential deal to keep TikTok operating in the U.S.

Trump also said Sunday that tech giant Oracle founder and CEO Larry Ellison was part of the same group. His involvement had been previously disclosed. On Saturday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Oracle would be responsible for the app’s data and security and that Americans will control six of the seven seats for a planned board.

Much is still unknown about the actual deal in the works. Trump discussed the TikTok deal with China’s Xi Jinping in a lengthy phone call on Friday. Chinese and U.S. officials have until Dec. 16 to hash out the details, following the latest deadline extension by the Trump administration.

TikTok is a hugely popular app currently owned by a Chinese company, ByteDance. American officials have warned the algorithm TikTok uses to shape what users see is vulnerable to manipulation by Chinese authorities, who can use it to push content on the platform in a way that’s difficult to detect.

Congress passed legislation calling for a TikTok ban to go into effect in January, but Trump has repeatedly signed orders that have allowed TikTok to keep operating in the United States as his administration tries to reach an agreement for the social media company’s parent company to sell its U.S. operations.

On Sunday, Trump said that he was “a little prejudiced” about TikTok because he credited the app for helping him connect with young voters. Trump said slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk encouraged the president to use the app.

Representatives for Ellison, Dell and the Murdochs could not immediately be reached for comment.

Trump filed a lawsuit against Murdoch and one of his newspapers, The Wall Street Journal, in July after it published a story reporting on the president’s ties to wealthy financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Alan Suderman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

SIU investigating after 14-year-old driver injured in Scarborough pursuit

The province's police watchdog is investigating an early morning multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough that sent a 14-year-old driver to the hospital. The Special Investigations Unit says just before 1...

1h ago

PM Carney says Canada recognizes a Palestinian state, offers support in building 'peaceful future'

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada has officially recognized the State of Palestine and has offered its support in building a peaceful future for both Palestine and the State of Israel. In...

2h ago

'It’s long overdue': Increased calls for Ontario to create Lemon Law

After a series of issues with his newly leased vehicle, one Ontario man is calling on the government to strengthen consumer protection laws, and at least one non-profit agency is working to pressure the...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

RCMP say woman wanted for murder in Alberta may be in GTA

Toronto police say a woman wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for murder in Alberta may be in the GTA. RCMP in Alberta say 29-year-old Victoria Hilliard is wanted for second-degree murder in connection...

1h ago

Top Stories

SIU investigating after 14-year-old driver injured in Scarborough pursuit

The province's police watchdog is investigating an early morning multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough that sent a 14-year-old driver to the hospital. The Special Investigations Unit says just before 1...

1h ago

PM Carney says Canada recognizes a Palestinian state, offers support in building 'peaceful future'

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada has officially recognized the State of Palestine and has offered its support in building a peaceful future for both Palestine and the State of Israel. In...

2h ago

'It’s long overdue': Increased calls for Ontario to create Lemon Law

After a series of issues with his newly leased vehicle, one Ontario man is calling on the government to strengthen consumer protection laws, and at least one non-profit agency is working to pressure the...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

RCMP say woman wanted for murder in Alberta may be in GTA

Toronto police say a woman wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for murder in Alberta may be in the GTA. RCMP in Alberta say 29-year-old Victoria Hilliard is wanted for second-degree murder in connection...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Unsettled weather coming Sunday night

Toronto will see some dry conditions on Sunday morning and afternoon, just before rainy weather moves into the area Sunday night, and into Monday morning.

17h ago

2:42
Blue Jays look to clinch playoff spot after 20-1 loss to Kansas City

After one of the worst losses in Jays history, the Blue Jays after looking to bounce back and clinch a postseason berth with a win against the Kansas City Royals Saturday night. Catalina Gillies reports.

20h ago

2:27
Toronto restaurant receives its first Michelin Star

For chef and wwner Eric Chong, it's been a milestone year. Not only did his restaurant aKin receive its first Michelin star, but he was also named the 2025 Young Chef Award Winner for the Toronto Region. Catalina Gillies reports.
2:28
Dry conditions for the final weekend of summer

Toronto will see mainly sunny and dry conditions for Saturday, ahead of some showers on Sunday evening, before the fall season kicks off with more rain on Monday.
2:21
Libs table 'Combatting Hate Act'

Bill C-9 would create new crimes for protests that intimidate or obstruct places of worship & other facilities used by identifiable groups. But civil liberties groups say the law could be used to crack down on nearly any protest.
More Videos