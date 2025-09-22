The Big Story

Interest rate cuts and more affordable housing: what’s the latest on the real estate market?

Houses are shown in Vancouver on Friday, August 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted September 22, 2025

The Bank of Canada has cut interest rates for the first time since March, and just a few hours later — on the same day — the U.S. Federal Reserve followed suit with its first cut this year.

It comes with both economies struggling, but that’s where the similarities end.

The two central banks have very different mandates, and while trade uncertainty has made the job tricky on both sides of the border, two distinct but connected stories continue to play out.

There are also concerns about Canada’s real estate market — and how interest rates could impact access to affordable housing.

Host Kris McCusker speaks to Randall Bartlett, deputy chief economist at Desjardins Group, about both decisions, the thinking behind the cuts, and what might be coming next.

Ontario renews call for 'tough' federal bail reform ahead of new legislation

Ontario's premier and solicitor general are pressing Ottawa to deliver sweeping changes to Canada's bail system, saying violent, repeat offenders are being released too easily and putting public safety...

12m ago

First day of Fall arrives in Toronto with mild weather and changing skies

Toronto is stepping into the first day of fall feeling more like mid-July than late September, as warm, humid conditions continue to cap off an unseasonably hot month. According to Environment Canada,...

2h ago

Police to provide update on fatal Scarborough shooting of 23-year-old man

Toronto police are set to provide an update Monday afternoon on the investigation into the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Scarborough last week. Detective Sergeant Phillip Campbell of the Homicide...

3h ago

Fire at North York sports bar under investigation

Toronto fire crews have extinguished a blaze at a North York restaurant early Monday morning. Emergency services were called to Rally Sports Bar, located at 1660 O'Connor Drive, just before 5:45 a.m....

46m ago

