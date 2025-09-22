Interest rate cuts and more affordable housing: what’s the latest on the real estate market?

The Bank of Canada has cut interest rates for the first time since March, and just a few hours later — on the same day — the U.S. Federal Reserve followed suit with its first cut this year.

It comes with both economies struggling, but that’s where the similarities end.

The two central banks have very different mandates, and while trade uncertainty has made the job tricky on both sides of the border, two distinct but connected stories continue to play out.

There are also concerns about Canada’s real estate market — and how interest rates could impact access to affordable housing.

Host Kris McCusker speaks to Randall Bartlett, deputy chief economist at Desjardins Group, about both decisions, the thinking behind the cuts, and what might be coming next.