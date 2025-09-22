Instagram using AI to detect Canadian teens signed up for adult accounts

The Instagram logo is seen on a cellphone in Boston, USA, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted September 22, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 22, 2025 5:15 am.

Instagram is testing artificial intelligence in Canada that will identify accounts it suspects belong to teens, even if they list an adult birthday.

The platform’s AI model will be trained on information including the dates accounts were created and interactions they had with other profiles and content.

Because people in the same age group tend to interact similarly with certain types of content, the data will help the model make calculations about how likely users are to be an adult or a teen.

If Instagram suspects a teen of trying to deceive the company with an adult birthday, the platform will place the user in a teen account.

Instagram began placing teens last year into accounts that limit who can contact them, how much time they spend on the service and what content they see.

It previously caught users lying about their age, when they input an adult birthdate after initially registering a teen birthdate but later inputted an adult one, or when they reported an adult age but then got birthday wishes showing they’re a minor.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2025.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

First day of Fall arrives in Toronto with mild weather and changing skies

Toronto is stepping into the first day of fall feeling more like mid-July than late September, as warm, humid conditions continue to cap off an unseasonably hot month. According to Environment Canada,...

4m ago

Police to provide update on fatal Scarborough shooting of 23-year-old man

Toronto police are set to provide an update Monday afternoon on the investigation into the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Scarborough last week. Detective Sergeant Phillip Campbell of the Homicide...

1h ago

Fire at North York sports bar under investigation

Toronto fire crews have extinguished a blaze at a North York restaurant early Monday morning. Emergency services were called to Rally Sports Bar, located at 1660 O'Connor Drive, just before 5:45 a.m....

29m ago

Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with win over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Toronto Blue Jays are headed to the post-season for the 11th time in franchise history, finally securing their berth by winning a game started by 2024 first-round...

13h ago

