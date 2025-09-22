Oshawa man arrested in $2.5 million investment scam

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) have arrested a man after he fraudulently collected over $2.5 million in an investment scam.

Officers say the investigation began in June 2024. They allege a male told two victims he was a financial trader and could guarantee high returns on investments using the platform ‘Interactive Brokers’.

Investigators allege that between March 2023 and March 2024, the suspect persuaded the victims to transfer large sums of money to be invested. The suspect told the victims to open accounts via ‘Interactive Brokers’, where the suspect would have sole control over trading.

The suspect allegedly enticed victims by driving luxury high end cars, and showing them forged investment return statements.

On Sunday, September 21, 2025, investigators arrested Alex Noah Pekala, 23, from Oshawa and charged him with two counts of fraud over $5000.

He was held for a bail hearing.