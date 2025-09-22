Oshawa man arrested in $2.5 million investment scam

A Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) cruiser in this undated image. Photo: DRPS file.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 22, 2025 2:08 pm.

Last Updated September 22, 2025 2:19 pm.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) have arrested a man after he fraudulently collected over $2.5 million in an investment scam.

Officers say the investigation began in June 2024. They allege a male told two victims he was a financial trader and could guarantee high returns on investments using the platform ‘Interactive Brokers’.

Investigators allege that between March 2023 and March 2024, the suspect persuaded the victims to transfer large sums of money to be invested.  The suspect told the victims to open accounts via ‘Interactive Brokers’, where the suspect would have sole control over trading.

The suspect allegedly enticed victims by driving luxury high end cars, and showing them forged investment return statements. 

On Sunday, September 21, 2025, investigators arrested Alex Noah Pekala, 23, from Oshawa and charged him with two counts of fraud over $5000.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Top Stories

MPP Chris Scott booted from PC caucus after arrest

Rookie MPP Chris Scott was kicked out of the PC caucus after he was arrested on Sunday night by Toronto Police following an investigation by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service (SSMPS). In a release...

12m ago

Ontario renews call for 'tough' federal bail reform ahead of new legislation

Ontario's premier and solicitor general are pressing Ottawa to deliver sweeping changes to Canada's bail system, saying violent, repeat offenders are being released too easily and putting public safety...

4h ago

Female pedestrian in critical condition following Mississauga hit-and-run; driver arrested

Peel Regional Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision in Mississauga that left a female pedestrian seriously injured late Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dixie Road and Burnhamthorpe...

1h ago

First day of Fall arrives in Toronto with mild weather and changing skies

Toronto is stepping into the first day of fall feeling more like mid-July than late September, as warm, humid conditions continue to cap off an unseasonably hot month. According to Environment Canada,...

7h ago

