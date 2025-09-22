Students organize walkout to protest treatment of TMU student by security guard

Toronto Metropolitan University. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 22, 2025 10:55 pm.

A group of students have organized a walkout at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) to protest the treatment of a reported pro-Palestinian protestor by an on-campus security guard.

Video of the alleged incident that occurred last Friday shows the student allegedly being lifted up and slammed to the floor while another guard assists in pinning her down while she’s being handcuffed.

In a statement by Vice President of Administration and Operations, Saeed Zolfaghari, the university confirmed the person arrested by TMU security was one of several individuals who were asked to leave the Dais Democracy Forum event by security due “disruptive behaviour.”

Zolfaghari said the school was aware of the video, calling it “unsettling and difficult to watch.”

“It understandably has raised questions and concerns from our community,” read the statement. He added they are taking this matter seriously and the actions taken are being reviewed.

The security officers involved, which were contracted by a third-party security organization, have been reassigned and “will not return to campus duties pending the outcome of the review,” according to Zolfaghari.

He added Toronto police were contacted and it is now a police matter. Toronto police say they are aware of the incident and are investigating.

The TMU student union also commented on the video of the incident, saying, “We unequivocally condemn what appears to be an egregious use of force, and stand by students’ right to free speech and dissent.”

“Toronto Metropolitan University belongs to students, and everyone deserves to feel safe on campus, including while exercising their democratic right to protest,” read their statement posted on social media.

A group called Students for Justice in Palestine at Toronto Metropolitan University have organized the walkout for Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

