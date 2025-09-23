Suspect surrenders, charged with murder of Paulin Harusha

Toronto police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in the fatal shooting of Paulin Harusha, 43, has surrendered and is now facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found Harusha with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle just before midnight on Sept. 13, in the Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the suspect fled in an SUV before officers arrived.

On Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, Meelad Tarin, 34, (pictured below) turned himself in to police and was charged with first-degree murder.

During an earlier update, Detective Sgt. Alan Bartlett, said the suspect and victim were familiar with each other, but didn’t elaborate on the nature of their relationship.