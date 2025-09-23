GO Transit riders voice concerns over costs of return-to-office order

With more companies in the GTA implementing four days per week back-to-office for workers this fall, Go Transit riders are voicing concerns about costly fares and rush hour chaos.

Harjot Singh, a Brampton resident, travels five days a week to Toronto for work.

“I spend about $400 to come to work … With the current economic situation of the country, it’s hitting the wallets of average Canadians,” said Singh in an interview with OMNI news.

Data shared by Metrolinx show that ridership has surpassed pre-COVID times. Ridership has jumped to 6.8 million in June 2025 compared to 5.1 million in April 2019.

The Go transit provides a $10 weekend pass and group pass but a monthly pass is not available yet.

Harmanvir Singh travels to Toronto from Burlington. He strongly believes a lot of improvement is required. “The fares are too expensive. The frequency is low and sometimes delays also happen. In the peak hours, people are standing.”

While talking to people outside the Union Station, a student added, “I travel during rush hour in the morning, even on the express train, I am standing and so are a lot of people.”

Executive Director of the Cities Institute at the University of Alberta, Professor Murtaza Haider, who specializes in the research work on transportation, housing and urban planning, emphasized the need for additional trains especially on busy corridors like Lakeshore West but highlighted the lack of capacity at the Union Station.

“When billions of dollars were spent on the Union Station, they did not work on increasing track capacity and made it look like a mall more than a transit station. The platform capacity and number of platforms remains same,” explained Haider.

In a statement, the Office of Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria said initiatives have been taken to help commuters.

“Through landmark initiatives like the One Fare Program, which eliminates double fares when transferring between GO Transit, the TTC, and local transit systems, commuters are already saving up to $1,600 per year, with more than $123 million saved since 2024. Working with over 20 local transit agencies, Ontario is expanding fare integration, improving PRESTO payment options, and delivering extensive transit discounts for families, students, seniors, and riders with disabilities, to get everyone where they need to go safely, reliably, and affordably.”

According to Prof. Haider, it is necessary to look at expenditure on GO Transit fares in a mobility bundle, meaning the cost of transportation and housing should be analyzed together.

“If you compare the housing cost in Toronto to cities far away, the Go Transit fares are not expensive and you will feel you are doing good,” said Haider.

Ontario’s population surged by more than 760,000 people between 2021 and 2023. With back-to-office calls by employers, Canadians are also worried about more cars on the road and traffic during the rush hour.

The Ontario government mandated public servants back to office four days a week this fall and five days weekly next year.

Some of Canada’s big banks and companies have also updated their back-to-office policies to reflect a similar approach.