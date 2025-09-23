Loblaw expanding driverless truck fleet to 50 through Gatik partnership

Loblaw workers leave head office on Monday, Jan. 22, 2007 in Brampton, Ont. (CP PHOTO/Nathan Denette) Canada

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 23, 2025 11:37 am.

Last Updated September 23, 2025 12:00 pm.

TORONTO — Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is expanding its fleet of driverless trucks operating in the Toronto area through its partnership with Gatik AI Inc.

The grocer says it will ramp up the number of the trucks to 50 in operation by the end of next year, up from six currently in operation as a pilot program.

Rob Wiebe, chief administrator of Loblaw, says the move will allow the company to ship orders more frequently to customers across more than 300 Loblaw stores.

Gatik CEO Gautam Narang says it’s the first time a major retailer has gone from a pilot to commercial scale with autonomous trucks.

Loblaw and Gatik first started operating driverless trucks together in 2022, while the expanded partnership also includes Loblaw making an investment in Gatik.

The companies say they’re able to operate medium-duty autonomous trucks on all streets and highways in Ontario under new provincial regulations that launched in August.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L)

The Canadian Press

