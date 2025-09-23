No gun was seized from teenager shot dead by Montreal-area police: watchdog

Local teenagers sit on the street where one person died after being shot by police on Montreal's South Shore of Longueuil, Que., on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 23, 2025 10:17 am.

Last Updated September 23, 2025 10:32 am.

LONGUEUIL — The head of Quebec’s police watchdog says her officers seized a baseball bat, a backpack and ski masks after police shot dead a teenager over the weekend on Montreal’s South Shore.

But Brigitte Bishop told reporters today that no sharp-edged weapons appear to have been part of the haul, and the only firearm seized came from the officer who shot and killed the teen.

Police have not identified the victim, but witnesses have said he was a 15-year-old boy and the local school service centre confirmed that the victim was a student.

The teen was shot dead on Sunday afternoon after police responded to a report of a large group of armed people in a quiet suburban neighbourhood in Longueuil, Que., south of Montreal.

Bishop says her agency, which investigates when civilians are injured or killed by police, has met with some 15 witnesses, including adults and teenagers, but not all of the youths who were present at the time of the shooting.

Her agency is also in possession of seven videos, which are being analyzed.

The watchdog, known as the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, has also sent the officer’s firearm for ballistics analysis, and Bishop says police officers are co-operating with her agency.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2025.

The Canadian Press

