Quebec government bans gender-neutral pronouns in official state documents
Posted September 24, 2025 11:08 am.
Last Updated September 24, 2025 11:45 am.
MONTREAL — The Quebec government is banning the use of newly emerging gender-neutral words in all official communications.
French-language Minister Jean-François Roberge says Quebec’s official language must not be “distorted.”
The updated language policy applies to recently invented words including gender-neutral pronouns that are commonly used by transgender and non-binary people.
It also prohibits writing words in a way that aims to be more inclusive by neutralizing gender.
The government says public bodies have a duty to use exemplary French, and Roberge says the language must be easy for everyone to understand.
The province says non-binary people will still be able to use the gender marker X on certain government documents.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2025.
The Canadian Press