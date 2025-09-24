Quebec government bans gender-neutral pronouns in official state documents

MONTREAL — The Quebec government is banning the use of newly emerging gender-neutral words in all official communications.

French-language Minister Jean-François Roberge says Quebec’s official language must not be “distorted.”

The updated language policy applies to recently invented words including gender-neutral pronouns that are commonly used by transgender and non-binary people.

It also prohibits writing words in a way that aims to be more inclusive by neutralizing gender.

The government says public bodies have a duty to use exemplary French, and Roberge says the language must be easy for everyone to understand.

The province says non-binary people will still be able to use the gender marker X on certain government documents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2025.

