Toronto faces midweek rain, thunderstorms before weekend sunshine returns

The storm risk in the GTA will continue until the end of the week, leading into a warm and mostly sunny weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 24, 2025 7:24 am.

Last Updated September 24, 2025 7:27 am.

Toronto residents are bracing for another round of unsettled weather midweek, with rain and thunderstorms expected to move through the city on Wednesday and Thursday before clearer skies arrive in time for the weekend.

Environment Canada is forecasting a 60 per cent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday night, with the potential for heavy downpours and localized flooding. The unsettled conditions are expected to linger into Thursday, keeping skies mostly cloudy and temperatures slightly cooler than seasonal norms.

The forecast follows a night of intense rainfall across Toronto and the GTA on Tuesday, when the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) issued a watershed conditions statement warning of flooding risks. The storm system delivered 50 to 75 millimetres of rain in some areas, with Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham among the hardest hit.

The TRCA noted that saturated ground conditions made it more difficult for the rainfall to be absorbed, raising the potential for flooding in low-lying areas and floodplains.

Sunshine on the horizon

After two days of unsettled weather, conditions are expected to improve by Friday. Forecast models indicate sunny skies returning to Toronto, with daytime highs of 23°C and 24°C expected throughout much of the weekend. Overnight lows will remain mild, hovering in the mid-teens, making for comfortable evenings.

The stretch of sunshine is expected to hold into early next week, offering a welcome reprieve after several days of stormy weather and heavy rainfall.

Meteorologists say this week’s forecast is a textbook example of volatile conditions as summer warmth collides with cooler autumn air: thunderstorms and heavy rain midweek, followed by a stable high-pressure system ushering in sunshine and near-seasonal temperatures.

