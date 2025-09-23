TRCA issues watershed conditions statement amid heavy rainfall in the GTA

People walk in Toronto's financial district in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 23, 2025 10:26 pm.

Last Updated September 23, 2025 10:29 pm.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) has issued a watershed conditions statement as the GTA is getting hit with up to 75 millimetres of rain Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

The weather system is set to bring anywhere from 50 to 75 millimetres of rain tonight and another 10 to 15 millimetres of rain Wednesday to parts of TRCA’s watersheds, specifically in Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham.

The rain began at 5 p.m. and is expected to last until 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Some portions of TRCA watersheds have already seen up to 32 millimetres of rain on Tuesday and the ground is already saturated, making it more difficult to absorb the rainfall.

The authority says the forecast suggests a higher potential for flooding from its river systems.

“Heavy rain from thunderstorms could cause flooding in flood plains and low-lying areas that do not drain well,” read their statement.

Top Stories

Motorcyclist dies in collision with pickup truck in Markham

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a pickup truck in Markham Tuesday evening. York police were called to Major Mackenzie Drive and Reesor Road for reports of a serious collision between...

2h ago

Suspect surrenders, charged with murder of Paulin Harusha

Toronto police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in the fatal shooting of Paulin Harusha, 43, has surrendered and is now facing a charge of first-degree murder. Officers responded to reports...

9h ago

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck in Riverdale

A male pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Riverdale. Toronto police were called to Pape and Lipton avenues just before 8:30 p.m. The man was rushed...

55m ago

1 dead after separated wheel hits two vehicles on QEW in St. Catharines

One person is dead after a wheel flew off a vehicle and struck two other vehicles on the Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines, provincial police say. In a post on X just before noon on Tuesday, Ontario...

9h ago

