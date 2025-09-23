TRCA issues watershed conditions statement amid heavy rainfall in the GTA

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) has issued a watershed conditions statement as the GTA is getting hit with up to 75 millimetres of rain Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

The weather system is set to bring anywhere from 50 to 75 millimetres of rain tonight and another 10 to 15 millimetres of rain Wednesday to parts of TRCA’s watersheds, specifically in Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham.

The rain began at 5 p.m. and is expected to last until 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Some portions of TRCA watersheds have already seen up to 32 millimetres of rain on Tuesday and the ground is already saturated, making it more difficult to absorb the rainfall.

The authority says the forecast suggests a higher potential for flooding from its river systems.

“Heavy rain from thunderstorms could cause flooding in flood plains and low-lying areas that do not drain well,” read their statement.