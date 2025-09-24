Ukraine’s president says the world is in `the most destructive arms race in history’

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

By Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press

Posted September 24, 2025 10:00 am.

Last Updated September 24, 2025 12:58 pm.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told world leaders Wednesday that the world is in “the most destructive arms race in human history” and called on the international community to act against Russia now, asserting that Vladimir Putin wants to expand his war in Europe.

“We are now living through the most destructive arms race in history,” Zelenskyy said at the U.N. General Assembly. “Ukraine is only the first and now Russian drones are already flying across Europe, and Russian operations are already spreading across countries, and Putin wants to continue this war by expanding it.”

Zelenskyy’s comments came a day after he met with President Donald Trump, who expressed support for Ukraine’s efforts and criticized Russia.

Trump said Tuesday that he believed Ukraine could win back all territory lost to Russia, a dramatic shift from the U.S. leader’s repeated calls for Kyiv to make concessions to end the war.

In a bleak view of today’s world, Zelenskyy said the reality today is that international law and international institutions like the United Nations cannot help nations survive.

“Weapons decide who survives,” he said. “There are no security guarantees except friends and weapons.”

The Ukrainian president said even being part of NATO didn’t prevent Russia from sending drones into Polish airspace and Russian fighter jets from entering Estonian airspace.

He said neighboring Moldova is defending itself again from Russian interference.

Zelenskyy said Georgia is already being lost and becoming dependent on Russia, and so is Belarus. “Europe cannot afford to lose Moldova, too,” he said, stressing that the country needs funding and energy support, not just “political gestures.”

Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press





