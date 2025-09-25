Carney recognizes a Palestinian statehood … now what?

Prime Minister Mark Carney joined several key allies this week at the United Nations General Assembly in adding their names to the list of countries recognizing Palestinian statehood. The move is an attempt to increase pressure toward a two state solution amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

Will recognition help lead to a two-state solution, will it embolden Hamas, and can Canada do more to hasten a ceasefire?

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Colin Robertson, a former Canadian diplomat who served at the U.N., to get the answers.