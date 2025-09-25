The Big Story

Carney recognizes a Palestinian statehood … now what?

Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers a speech as he takes part in a high-level international conference for the peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine and the implementation of the two-state solution during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted September 25, 2025 7:19 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney joined several key allies this week at the United Nations General Assembly in adding their names to the list of countries recognizing Palestinian statehood. The move is an attempt to increase pressure toward a two state solution amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

Will recognition help lead to a two-state solution, will it embolden Hamas, and can Canada do more to hasten a ceasefire?

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Colin Robertson, a former Canadian diplomat who served at the U.N., to get the answers.

24-year-old pedestrian killed in overnight collision in Brampton

A 24-year-old man has died following an overnight collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Brampton. The incident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday near McLaughlin Road and Kingknoll Drive, near...

1h ago

Female pedestrian struck in downtown Toronto hit-and-run

Toronto police say a woman in her 60s has been taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run in downtown early Thursday morning. Authorities say the collision happened just before 7 a.m. at Queen Street...

52m ago

Tractor-trailer fire shuts down Fort Erie-bound QEW in Hamilton

A tractor-trailer fire has shut down all Fort Erie-bound lanes of the QEW in Hamilton early Thursday as emergency crews worked to get the blaze under control. The transport truck became fully engulfed...

1h ago

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Scarborough shooting

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road at 10 p.m. to reports a victim had been located with injuries. A...

9h ago

