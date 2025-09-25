Police investigating double stabbing in Scarborough
Posted September 25, 2025 3:07 pm.
Last Updated September 25, 2025 3:46 pm.
Toronto police say two men were stabbed in Scarborough on Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to reports of a fight in the Benjamin Boulevard and Safari Street area at around 2:03 p.m.
Once on scene two victims, aged 18 and 19, were found with stab wounds.
Both were taken to hospital — one with serious, non-life threatening injuries and the other with minor injuries.
There’s currently no information on a suspect or suspects.
