Carney attends World Cup final alongside Trump

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, from left, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum, first lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump attend the World Cup championship final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By News Staff and The Canadian Press

Posted July 19, 2026 4:29 pm.

Last Updated July 19, 2026 5:27 pm.

Prime Minister Mark Carney flew to East Rutherford, New Jersey to watch the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina on Sunday.

He watched the match from a glassed-in suite alongside his wife, Diana Fox Carney, U.S. President Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

As the game kicked off, Carney posted a message on social media noting how hundreds of thousands of fans packed streets in Vancouver, Toronto and other communities across the country to cheer on Canada at the tournament. 

The team played with “extraordinary character, resilience, and grit,” the post read. 

“Our team and our fans showed the world that Canada belongs on any pitch, against any team,” it continued. “Canada’s soccer journey is just beginning. The best is yet to come.”

Earlier in the day, Carney said he visited federal workers in Ottawa who are helping with wildfire response efforts in northwestern Ontario and across the country.

He said more than 5,000 firefighters and nearly 300 waterbombers and other aircraft are battling blazes as Canada experiences one of the worst wildfire seasons on record.

Nearly 1,000 wildfires are blazing from coast to coast, according to the national wildland fire summary.

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