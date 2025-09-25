Once known for its factories and auto body shops, Davenport is now being recognized on the global stage.

The west end neighbourhood has earned a spot on Time Out’s list of the 39 coolest neighbourhoods in the world, coming in at number 26. The ranking highlights Davenport’s vibrant patios, creative cultural spaces, and food scene.

Centred around the increasingly popular Geary Avenue, the area has become a hub for artists, chefs, and makers. Meanwhile locals say it’s about time the neighbourhood got its due.

“I like the mixed use,” said one Davenport resident.

“I love how much there is to do,” said another resident. “There’s incredible parks. It’s an industrial street, so there’s always something new and interesting happening.”

The area has become a magnet for foodies and nightlife seekers.

From workshop galleries to small-batch breweries and unique restaurants, the area has transformed while keeping its charm.

Among the neighbourhood’s creative landmarks is All Ours Studios, a space representing Black creatives. Owner Darren Leu says the recognition is meaningful.

“One of the great things about Geary is that we have so many hidden gems, but being celebrated with the people, the businesses is absolutely beautiful,”

For the foodies, Famiglia Baldassarre has been a staple in the neighbourhood for eight years. Known for its fresh, handmade pasta, the restaurant reflects Davenport’s unique mix of industry and artistry.

“There’s a lot of artist studios, mechanics, welders, restaurants and bars, cafes, a bit of everything. So that mix is unique rather than full commercial,” said Leo Baldassarre, owner of Famiglia Baldassarre.

Newcomers like General Public, which Time Out called one of Toronto’s best new restaurants, is also drawing attention. Owner Jen Agg said the decision to open in Davenport was intentional.

“We’ve been paying attention to this neighborhood and watching all the amazing spots here do grassroots things,” said Agg.

Davenport is proving that Toronto can hold its own among the coolest neighborhoods in the world. But locals say this recognition puts into words what they’ve always felt about the area’s uniqueness.