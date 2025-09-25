Female pedestrian struck in downtown Toronto hit-and-run

Toronto police say a woman in her 60s has been taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run in downtown early Thursday morning.

Authorities say the collision happened just before 7 a.m. at Queen Street East and Church Street, where a black pick-up truck struck a pedestrian before fleeing the scene.

Toronto paramedics transported the woman to the hospital, though the extent of her injuries is not yet known. The driver did not remain at the scene.

Queen Street East is closed between Church Street and Jarvis Street. Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage from the area to contact Toronto police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.