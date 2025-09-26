3 children, 1 adult struck in Brampton crash
Posted September 26, 2025 9:17 pm.
Last Updated September 26, 2025 9:49 pm.
Four pedestrians, including three children are in the hospital, after they were struck in a two vehicle collision in Brampton Friday night.
Police say the incident occurred at the Timberlane Drive and Ray Lawson Boulevard intersection just before 7:30 p.m.
Officers say two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection, and as a result, four pedestrians were struck.
Peel Paramedics tell CityNews three children and one adult were transported to hospital. One of the children is in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
The drivers of the two vehicles involved sustained minor injuries, but remained at the scene, according to police.
The cause of the crash is still unknown.