Carney looks to strengthen trade, security ties in U.K. visit

LONDON — Prime Minister Mark Carney is in London today to meet with the leaders of the United Kingdom, Australia, Denmark, Spain and Iceland.

The talks are expected to revolve around trade and mutual defence priorities including response to the war in Ukraine, the Israel-Hamas war and Arctic security.

This latest international trip comes on the heels of Carney visiting Mexico City and the United Nations General Assembly in New York, and hosting the heads of Indonesia and Ireland in Ottawa prior to his departure.

Senior government officials speaking on background characterize the trip as a way to get face time with leaders to further trade, business and security partnerships as Canada looks to lessen its reliance on the United States.

Carney, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will take part in a moderated discussion this morning at the Global Progress Action Summit, an annual gathering of centre-left political and business leaders.

The Conservatives have been critical of Carney’s recent international trips, saying he hasn’t brought concrete results back to Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press