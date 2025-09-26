Man in serious condition following Etobicoke stabbing

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 26, 2025 11:59 pm.

Last Updated September 27, 2025 12:01 am.

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Etobicoke late Friday night.

Officers say they responded to reports of an altercation in the Dundas Street West and Mabelle Avenue area just before 11 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found one male victim who had been stabbed.

Toronto paramedics say the man has been taken to a hospital, and is in serious life-threatening condition.

Police have not provided any details on possible suspects.

