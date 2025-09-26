Trump, Tylenol and medical misogyny

This week, from a White House lectern and televised to the world, U.S. President Donald Trump gave an explicit warning to America’s pregnant women: Tylenol use during pregnancy could lead to autism.

The claim is contradicted by decades of scientific research that has not conclusively demonstrated a causal link.

It’s alarmed health experts who say Trump’s comments also amplify an entrenched prejudice around women’s pain, with real-life consequences.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks with Sabina Vohra-Miller, a doctor of public health candidate and expert in clinical pharmacology, about how unproven medical advice from the highest levels of government can actively endanger women’s health.