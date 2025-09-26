The Big Story
Trump, Tylenol and medical misogyny
Posted September 26, 2025 7:16 am.
This week, from a White House lectern and televised to the world, U.S. President Donald Trump gave an explicit warning to America’s pregnant women: Tylenol use during pregnancy could lead to autism.
The claim is contradicted by decades of scientific research that has not conclusively demonstrated a causal link.
It’s alarmed health experts who say Trump’s comments also amplify an entrenched prejudice around women’s pain, with real-life consequences.
Host Caryn Ceolin speaks with Sabina Vohra-Miller, a doctor of public health candidate and expert in clinical pharmacology, about how unproven medical advice from the highest levels of government can actively endanger women’s health.You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify.