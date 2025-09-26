The Big Story

Trump, Tylenol and medical misogyny

Extra Strength Tylenol is shown in Carmel, Ind., Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted September 26, 2025 7:16 am.

This week, from a White House lectern and televised to the world, U.S. President Donald Trump gave an explicit warning to America’s pregnant women: Tylenol use during pregnancy could lead to autism.

The claim is contradicted by decades of scientific research that has not conclusively demonstrated a causal link.

It’s alarmed health experts who say Trump’s comments also amplify an entrenched prejudice around women’s pain, with real-life consequences.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks with Sabina Vohra-Miller, a doctor of public health candidate and expert in clinical pharmacology, about how unproven medical advice from the highest levels of government can actively endanger women’s health.

Top Stories

Man dead following hit-and-run in Scarborough: police

A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle late Thursday night in Scarborough, police say. Emergency crews were called to the Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East area around 11:15 p.m. for reports...

3h ago

Canada Post workers have walked off the job, set up picket lines across the country

Canada Post workers have walked off the job. Picket lines have been set up at offices in various parts of the country, including B.C.

10h ago

Varsho delivers Blue Jays' biggest hit of the year as Toronto beats Boston, stays tied atop AL East

Daulton Varsho was just trying to make contact — "short and sweet to the ball," he later said — but he ended up having the biggest hit of the Toronto Blue Jays' season. Varsho launched a grand slam...

2h ago

Man shot and killed in Richmond Hill as police search for multiple suspects

York Regional Police say a man was killed in a suspected targeted shooting in Richmond Hill on Thursday night. Officers were called to Parker Avenue near King Road just before 7 p.m. for reports of...

2h ago

