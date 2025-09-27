26-year-old arrested for attempted murder of child: OPP

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 27, 2025 7:03 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police in Rideau Lakes say a 26-year-old has been charged with the attempted murder of a child as a result of an intimate partner violence and child abuse investigation.

Police say officers from the Leeds County OPP detachment began an investigation, with assistance from the Leeds County OPP Crime Unit. 

They say a 26-year-old was arrested and charged with several offences, including attempt to commit murder, sexual assault of a person under 16, sexual interference and assault charges. 

A news release from the OPP did not specify the gender of the accused or the age of their victims. 

They say the accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Brockville at a later date. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2025.

