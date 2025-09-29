What we know about the deadly shooting at a Michigan Mormon church

A vehicle that was rammed into the building is surrounded by smoke as a firefighter works on the scene at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Mich., Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Lukas Katilius/The Flint Journal via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 29, 2025 9:37 am.

Last Updated September 29, 2025 10:21 am.

At least 100 federal investigators are responding to an attack in a Michigan community where a former Marine crashed a pickup into a Mormon church during a Sunday service, shot into the building and set it ablaze.

The police chief said officers were on the scene within 30 seconds after a 911 call and eventually fatally shot the man in an exchange of gunfire. By then, at least four people were killed and eight injured.

It was the latest of many shooting attacks on houses of worship in the U.S. over the past 20 years, including one in August that killed two children during Mass at the Church of the Annunciation in Minneapolis.

It also was the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours. On Saturday night, another man opened fire from a boat into a crowd in Southport, North Carolina, killing three and injuring five.

What happened?

Hundreds of worshippers were inside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township at about 10:25 a.m. Sunday, when a man got out of a pickup with two U.S. flags raised in the bed and began shooting, according to law enforcement.

The attacker also started a fire, apparently by using gasoline. Two officers chased the attacker and exchanged gunfire after he left the church, killing him about eight minutes later, according to authorities.

Fire and smoke poured from the church for hours, and photos showed charred rubble from the building.

At least four people were killed, and authorities said they were searching the debris for more victims. At least eight were wounded.

What is known about the attacker?

Officials said the attacker was Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, from a nearby small town.

He served in the Marines from 2004 to 2008, including seven months in Iraq, focusing on vehicle operations and maintenance, and was discharged at the rank of sergeant, according to records released by the Marine Corps.

What’s not known?

A motive for the attack is still not clear.

The total number of victims also is not clear.

Investigators were searching Sanford’s residence but authorities did not say what they found or provide any additional details about him, including whether he was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church.

The church where it happened

The Mormon church described the building as a chapel where Sunday services were being held.

The church said on its website that it has nearly 47,000 members in Michigan — among almost 7 million members in the United States — and that the building is one of several Mormon churches in the area.

Grand Blanc Township is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Detroit and just south of Flint.

The investigation so far

The FBI is leading the investigation and considered it an “act of targeted violence,” according to Ruben Coleman, special agent in charge for the bureau.

Local authorities said the FBI was sending 100 agents to Grand Blanc Township, a community of roughly 40,000 people.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 transport trucks involved in fatal collision on Hwy. 401 in Clarington

Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 401 that involved at least three transport trucks early Monday morning. According to investigators, the crash happened around 6:00 a.m....

updated

40m ago

Ontario’s minimum wage is getting a small boost on Oct. 1

Amid concerns of slower economic growth and a prolonged period of high inflation, Ontario is set to raise its minimum wage by 2.4 per cent later this week. On Monday, the Ford government announced that...

1h ago

WestJet issues data breach notice to U.S. passengers following cybersecurity incident

WestJet is notifying U.S. residents that their personal information may have been compromised in a cybersecurity incident first detected in June, the airline confirmed Monday. The Calgary-based carrier...

59m ago

Two in life-threatening condition after Highway 401 collision in Bowmanville

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two people are in critical, life-threatening condition following a serious collision on Highway 401 in Bowmanville early Monday morning. The crash happened shortly...

1h ago

Top Stories

3 transport trucks involved in fatal collision on Hwy. 401 in Clarington

Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 401 that involved at least three transport trucks early Monday morning. According to investigators, the crash happened around 6:00 a.m....

updated

40m ago

Ontario’s minimum wage is getting a small boost on Oct. 1

Amid concerns of slower economic growth and a prolonged period of high inflation, Ontario is set to raise its minimum wage by 2.4 per cent later this week. On Monday, the Ford government announced that...

1h ago

WestJet issues data breach notice to U.S. passengers following cybersecurity incident

WestJet is notifying U.S. residents that their personal information may have been compromised in a cybersecurity incident first detected in June, the airline confirmed Monday. The Calgary-based carrier...

59m ago

Two in life-threatening condition after Highway 401 collision in Bowmanville

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two people are in critical, life-threatening condition following a serious collision on Highway 401 in Bowmanville early Monday morning. The crash happened shortly...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Driver killed in multi-transport truck collision on Highway 401

A driver was killed after a collision on Highway 401 in Clarington involving three transport trucks.

1h ago

1:37
More sun on the way

No active weather is expected in the forecast as the GTA continues to see sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures will continue to feel summer-like for the next few days, before a dip mid-week.

14h ago

4:10
Blue Jays celebrate their first AL East title since 2015

The Jays are celebrating after the Toronto team clinched their first AL East title since 2015, Lindsay Dunn reports.

15h ago

2:23
Some recipients still having trouble collecting federal disability benefits

A federal disability benefit program has run into a series of issues since it was rolled out this summer. While many of the problems have been worked through, we hear from at least one recipient who’s still having issues. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

2:09
Sunny skies are here to stay

Toronto will see dry conditions and blue skies for the next several days as temperatures remain above-seasonal for the rest of the weekend.
More Videos