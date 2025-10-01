Police investigating vehicle fire, gunshots in Brampton neighbourhood

A Peel Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 1, 2025 8:09 am.

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a vehicle fire and reports of gunshots early Wednesday morning in a residential area of Brampton.

Officers were called to the area of Caledon Crescent and Castlemore Drive around 4:15 a.m. after a report of a vehicle on fire. Police, fire crews, and paramedics arrived to find a pickup truck in flames on a driveway. Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze without incident.

While on scene, police were told by a complainant that gunshots had been heard. Investigators later confirmed they located shell casings on the ground, and a Jeep parked on the street appeared to have been struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Peel Regional Police or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ottawa denies Marineland request to export its remaining beluga whales to China

Ottawa has denied a request from Marineland to send its remaining beluga whales to China. Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson says the federal government will not grant an export permit to ship the 30...

16m ago

Mississauga staff push for citywide ban on consumer fireworks after surge in complaints

Mississauga could soon join neighbouring municipalities in outlawing consumer fireworks altogether, as city staff recommend sweeping new restrictions aimed at curbing safety risks, noise complaints, and...

4h ago

Man killed in late-night motorcycle collision in Hamilton

A 44-year-old man from Port Dover has died following a late-night collision between a motorcycle and a transport truck in Hamilton. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the crash happened around 11 p.m....

18m ago

Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Cabbagetown area

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot in the Cabbagetown area. Toronto police were called to Wellesley and Bleecker streets area just after 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. A male...

11h ago

Top Stories

Ottawa denies Marineland request to export its remaining beluga whales to China

Ottawa has denied a request from Marineland to send its remaining beluga whales to China. Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson says the federal government will not grant an export permit to ship the 30...

16m ago

Mississauga staff push for citywide ban on consumer fireworks after surge in complaints

Mississauga could soon join neighbouring municipalities in outlawing consumer fireworks altogether, as city staff recommend sweeping new restrictions aimed at curbing safety risks, noise complaints, and...

4h ago

Man killed in late-night motorcycle collision in Hamilton

A 44-year-old man from Port Dover has died following a late-night collision between a motorcycle and a transport truck in Hamilton. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the crash happened around 11 p.m....

18m ago

Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Cabbagetown area

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot in the Cabbagetown area. Toronto police were called to Wellesley and Bleecker streets area just after 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. A male...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
City says it's strengthening tenant protections

Mayor Oliva Chow tours a Scarborough apartment that tenants say is plagued with problems. Michelle Mackey reports on how the city says it's strengthening tenant protections.

11h ago

2:21
Children injured in North York apartment fire

A one-alarm fire at a North York apartment building sent five people to the hospital late Monday, including three children and a Toronto firefighter. Shauna Hunt has the details.

13h ago

0:43
Iconic downtown Toronto pub is set to close its doors

The Imperial Pub confirmed the closure on its official website with a simple farewell message. The family-run bar and restaurant has been in operation for decades, serving as a fixture of Toronto’s nightlife and cultural scene.

21h ago

0:40
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Scarborough

Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham Road and Cougar Court in Scarborough Village shortly after 8:20 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash. Police say the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

21h ago

1:25
Another sign the Eglinton Crosstown may be opening soon

Metrolinx says they're set to start a 30-day revenue demonstration test this week.

21h ago

More Videos