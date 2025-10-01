Peel Regional Police are investigating after a vehicle fire and reports of gunshots early Wednesday morning in a residential area of Brampton.

Officers were called to the area of Caledon Crescent and Castlemore Drive around 4:15 a.m. after a report of a vehicle on fire. Police, fire crews, and paramedics arrived to find a pickup truck in flames on a driveway. Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze without incident.

While on scene, police were told by a complainant that gunshots had been heard. Investigators later confirmed they located shell casings on the ground, and a Jeep parked on the street appeared to have been struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Peel Regional Police or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.