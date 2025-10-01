Latest American tariffs on B.C. lumber are ‘absurd,’ says Premier David Eby

B.C. Premier David Eby makes his way to greet Prime Minister Mark Carney, not shown, before a working dinner at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Wolfgang Depner, The Canadian Press

Posted October 1, 2025 4:58 pm.

Last Updated October 1, 2025 6:26 pm.

VICTORIA — It is “completely absurd” that softwood lumber exports from British Columbia to the United States face higher duties than the same product from Russia, Premier David Eby said Wednesday.

He said the softwood lumber industry is “under direct attack” after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed an additional tariff of 10 per cent on imported softwood lumber starting Oct. 14.

“I want you to just keep in mind the perspective that Russia now has preferential access for their softwood to the U.S. compared with Canada and British Columbia,” Eby said. “In other words, it is easier and cheaper for the Russians to access the U.S. market than it is for Canadians.”

This new levy means that Canadian softwood lumber entering the United States will see total import taxes exceeding 45 per cent, while Russia is exempt from U.S. reciprocal tariffs, although it is still subject to various western sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

Forests Minister Ravi Parmar said it is “frustrating” to see the United States treat Russia better than Canada.

“Russia is the largest exporter of softwood lumber in the world,” Parmar said. “British Columbia, a small province, is the second-largest. So, the United States has a choice. Do they want to do business with British Columbia or do they want to do business with Russia?”

Trump has been courting Russian President Vladimir Putin with promises of various resource deals.

Eby and Parmar made the statements while announcing the construction of a new high school in Langford, B.C., on Wednesday.

The United States announced the latest tariffs under its Trade Expansion Act, allowing the imposition of tariffs on the basis of national security, language which Parmar said is “ludicrous.”

Eby said his government is working with Ottawa to distribute $1.2 billion in financial assistance for Canadian lumber producers first announced in August, while advocating for a resolution to the softwood lumber dispute as part of a broader trade agreement with the United States.

“I have been really encouraging the federal government to prioritize softwood lumber in their conversations with the United States as an early win, as we find a path forward with the White House.”

Parmar said government is also working to diversify export markets, including to Asia.

“We have got folks on a mission in India right now,” Parmar said, adding that government hopes to announce expansions into additional markets. The minister said he will be part of a trade mission to Japan and South Korea.

The British Columbia Lumber Trade Council said in a statement released Tuesday that the new tariffs are “misguided and unnecessary.” It said the measures would not improve national security but would hurt the supply of affordable housing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2025.

Wolfgang Depner, The Canadian Press

