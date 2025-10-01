Residential school survivors gather to share their stories on Parliament Hill

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon attends a Survivors' Flag re-raising ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted October 1, 2025 12:38 pm.

Last Updated October 1, 2025 1:55 pm.

Survivors of the residential school system are gathered on Parliament Hill today to share their stories.

A ceremony is taking place to raise the Survivors’ Flag, meant to honour residential school survivors and people affected by the residential school system in Canada.

Several survivors of residential schools are speaking at the event and are expected to hold a media availability later.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is in attendance, as are a number of MPs and ministers.

Between 1857 and 1996, 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend church-run, government-funded schools.

Prime Minister Mark Carney promised Tuesday that the federal government will “match remembrance with responsibility” as he addressed a crowd assembled on Parliament Hill to mark the fifth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

