Premature baby dies of measles; Alberta’s first measles death in 2025

A premature baby has died of measles in Alberta, marking the province’s first death connected to the disease in 2025.

Primary and Preventive Health Services Minister Adriana LaGrange released a statement acknowledging the death, which involved a child born prematurely after the mother contracted measles during pregnancy. The child died shortly after birth.

“This is a heartbreaking loss,” LaGrange said, extending condolences to the family.

She emphasized that certain groups—including children under five, pregnant individuals, and those with weakened immune systems—face increased risks from measles. She also noted that measles during pregnancy can lead to complications such as miscarriage, preterm labour, stillbirth, and congenital infection.

LaGrange advised that individuals planning a pregnancy should confirm they have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine before conception, as vaccination during pregnancy is not recommended.

Provincial health data confirms Alberta’s first measles-related death of the year, recorded between Jan. 1 and Sept. 27.

The province’s measles dashboard, updated weekly, also reports 1,910 confirmed cases during that period. Of those, 152 individuals have been hospitalized, and 15 are receiving care in intensive care units.

Albertans unsure of their immunization status are encouraged to call 811 or visit alberta.ca/measles for more information.