Oakville cinema targeted for a second time, pulls screenings as a precaution

Film.ca Cinemas in Oakville, Ontario. CITYNEWS / Nick Westoll

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 2, 2025 4:13 pm.

Last Updated October 2, 2025 4:30 pm.

An Oakville cinema that was damaged in an arson attack last week has now been struck by gunfire, Halton police say.

Halton police on Thursday around 1:50 a.m., one suspect approached the entrance of Film.ca Cinemas and used a handgun to discharge multiple rounds through the entrance doors of the theatre.

The suspect in the shooting incident is described as a male with dark skin, a heavy build, wearing all black clothing and a black face mask.

The arson happened back on Sept. 25 when two suspects used a flammable liquid to ignite a fire at the exterior entrance doors of the theatre.

The cinema released video footage showing of the suspects dressed in black and wearing surgical masks pouring what appears to be gasoline at the entrance of the cinema and lighting it ablaze.

Both incidents occurred during the overnight hours and no one was injured.

In a press release shortly after the shooting was reported, management of the cinema said evidence shows the screening of South Asian films led to these incidents.

They announced they would be cancelling the screening of two upcoming films and they will not be showing future South Asian films.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision that the safety of guests and our cast require us to withdraw ourselves from screenings of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, They Call Him OG, and all future South Asian films indefinitely,” read a release by Film.ca Cinemas.

“We understand that these incidents may be connected to disagreements within the South Asian film industry. While we want to be clear that we do not wish to bow to threats, the situation has escalated to the point where we must take every precaution to protect our community,” the release continued.

With files from Michael Talbot

