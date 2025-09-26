‘Cowardly attack’: Oakville cinema says arson attack tied to screening of Indian films

An Oakville cinema that was damaged in an arson attack early Thursday morning says it believes it was targeted over the screening of Indian films.

Film.ca Cinemas, at 171 Speers Rd., released video footage showing two suspects dressed in black and wearing surgical masks pouring what appears to be gasoline at the entrance of the cinema and lighting it ablaze.

“This is not the first time we’ve faced vandalism and threats tied to the screening of Indian films,” the cinema said in a social media post.

The video shows a grey SUV arriving at the cinema at around 2 a.m. It leaves minutes later after the cinema says the passenger “scouted the entrance.”

The vehicle circles back two more times at 2:27 a.m. and 2:49 a.m.

Then at 5:19 a.m. a white SUV arrives and two suspects exit the vehicle carrying jerry cans.

They can be seen pouring the gasoline at the front of the cinema. One of them then lights the accelerant, causing a burst of flames to envelope the front entrance area.

Photos of the aftermath show smoke and burn damage. The cinema says no one was on site at the time, and despite the damage, they are remaining open with its usual lineup of movies.

“All shows are running as scheduled, including the Telugu-language film They Call Him OG,” the cinema said, referring to the film it believes has sparked the backlash.

Footage from an arson at a cinema in Oakville. (Film.ca)

“We will not be intimidated by cowardly acts of violence. Film.Ca is a place for families, friends, and our community to come together — and that will never change,” the company’s CEO, Jeff Knoll, said in the post.

The cinema says it is cooperating with Halton Regional Police and have increased security to “ensure the safety of everyone who visits.”

Halton Police confirm they are investigating the incident.

“One suspect is described as white, wearing black pants, a black hoody, dark coloured high top shoes, gloves, and a medical mask, carrying a red gas can,” Halton police told CityNews.

“The second suspect is described as wearing black pants, black hoody, white slip on sandals and white socks, gloves, a medical mask, carrying a red gas can and cell phone.”

“A white SUV was observed on scene at the time of the fire while a second suspicious grey SUV was observed via security video on three occasions earlier in the morning in the parking lot of the cinema between 2 am and 3 am.”