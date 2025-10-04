Blue Jays win 10-1 in Game 1 of ALDS vs. Yankees

The Blue Jays have won 10-1 in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

This is the Blue Jays first postseason win since 2016.

The two teams were playing at Rogers Centre on Saturday for the first game between Toronto and New York in the MLB playoffs.

Blue Jays’ bats explode to rout Yankees in Game 1 of ALDS

The Toronto Blue Jays have drawn first blood in the ALDS.

Toronto rode early home runs from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk to a 10-1 Game 1 win over the New York Yankees.

Kevin Gausman was solid over 5.2 innings, allowing just four hits and one run while striking out three. He bent but didn’t break in the sixth, with Louis Varland helping him strand the bases loaded by striking out Giancarlo Stanton.

Guerrero provided the heroics on both sides of the ball, setting the tone with his first-inning homer and making a diving unassisted double play in the second.

The Blue Jays added some insurance late in the game against New York’s bullpen.

In the seventh, Andrés Giménez singled home Daulton Varsho, Nathan Lukes brought in two with a double and Guerrero added another RBI with a sac fly.

They continued to pour it on in the eighth, as Kirk continued his heater from the end of the regular season, lining his second homer of the game into the Blue Jays’ bullpen. Giménez then doubled in a run, Ernie Clement plated another with a sac fly of his own and Lukes picked up an RBI single.

After Gausman and Varland, Seranthony Domínguez, Brendon Little and Jeff Hoffman sealed the deal with 2.2 scoreless frames.

Toronto chased Yankees starter Luis Gil after 2.2 innings and saw five different New York relievers in the win.

It was the Blue Jays’ first post-season victory since the 2016 ALCS.

Game 2 goes Sunday at 4:08 p.m. ET / 1:08 p.m. ET and can be seen on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+. Rookie Trey Yesavage will take the mound for the Blue Jays opposite Yankees ace Max Fried.