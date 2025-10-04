Warm temperatures linger in Toronto this weekend

For those itching to squeeze in one last beach day, this weekend presents the perfect opportunity to soak up the sunshine.

It may be October, but Toronto is experiencing weather that feels more like mid-summer, with temperatures expected to soar into the high 20s for a few days ahead.

Rob Kuhn, a severe weather meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, says the normal high for early October typically hovers between 15°C and 17°C. However, this weekend, many areas across southern Ontario could see temperatures climbing to 27°C and even 30°C.

Kuhn says the highest temperature ever recorded in the region this late in the season was around 30°C to 31°C, and this weekend’s highs could either approach or even break daily temperature records in Toronto.

Cool temperatures return next week

Temperatures will drop back into typical October weather midway next week. Tuesday will see a fall from 21°C to 16°C, along with some showers for the region.

Thursday is going to see a below-seasonal high of 14°C, and there could be potential to see frost advisories coming in as morning temperatures reach the single digits.

“It’s great weather for the beach, a perfect chance to enjoy a mid-summer day in October,” Kuhn said in a phone interview. “Just keep in mind that the water may not be as warm as the air, but it should still be decent enough for some people to go in or at least enjoy the waves.”

-With files from The Canadian Press