Pedestrian and cyclist struck by impaired driver, Toronto police say

Toronto police are investigating after a cyclist and a pedestrian were both struck by a suspected impaired driver in the city’s Harbourfront neighbourhood.

According to authorities, the crash happened near Lower Spadina Avenue and Queens Quay West just after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say one of the injured victims – a woman in her 50s – was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The other victim was assessed by paramedics at the scene.

Officers arrested the driver at the scene for impaired driving, but no other details were released.

Lower Spadina Avenue is closed in both directions at Lakeshore Boulevard and Queens Quay for an investigation.