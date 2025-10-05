Tim Hortons raises coffee prices for first time in 3 years

Freshly brewed coffee sits on a hot plate in a Tim Hortons outlet in Oakville, Ontario, on September 16, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 5, 2025 3:57 pm.

Last Updated October 5, 2025 4:01 pm.

Tim Hortons confirms its raised the price of its coffee, marking the first increase in nearly three years.

In a media release Sunday, the company explained that the hike is a response to the rising cost of coffee beans, driven by inflation.

Tim Hortons says the price adjustment averaging about 1.5 per cent per cup is “more than reasonable.”

“This is the first time in about three years that we’ve adjusted the price of coffee,” the company said.

The company estimates the increase per cup will be approximately 3 cents.

More dough for a cup of joe

Statistics Canada reported a 27.9 per cent increase in the price of coffee at grocery stores in August 2025 compared to the same month in 2024.

In its report, the agency noted that Canada imports a large portion of its coffee from countries like Colombia, Brazil, Honduras, Guatemalea, Mexico and Peru.

Coffee imports from the U.S. also play a key role, with 3.9 million kilograms of roasted coffee brought into Canada in July 2025.

However, Statistics Canada pointed out that these imports are affected by U.S. tarrifs, as well as Canada’s own tarrif countermeasures, which may also impact costs for Canadian importers.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two Canadians detained in Israel over flotilla to Gaza: Global Affairs Canada

Global Affairs Canada says it is aware that two Canadian citizens have been detained in Israel following their involvement in a flotilla to Gaza. The Global Sumud Flotilla is a pro-Palestinian fleet of...

1h ago

2 people arrested in distraction theft of elderly man’s Rolex watch

Toronto police have arrested two people in connection with a distraction theft that occurred in a Scarborough shopping plaza. According to investigators, the incident happened on Sept. 16 in the area...

2h ago

Ontario witnessing a sharp increase of battery-related fires, officials say

Ontario’s Fire Marshal, Jon Pegg, is warning the public about the risks of lithium-ion batteries as they surge in popularity for everyday gadgets. Pegg says the number of lithium-ion battery-related...

2h ago

2 people rescued from burning sports bar on Danforth Avenue

Two people were rescued from a burning sports bar early Sunday morning. Authorities say at approximately 3:25 a.m., they received a call about a fire at a commercial property along Danforth Avenue,...

7h ago

Top Stories

Two Canadians detained in Israel over flotilla to Gaza: Global Affairs Canada

Global Affairs Canada says it is aware that two Canadian citizens have been detained in Israel following their involvement in a flotilla to Gaza. The Global Sumud Flotilla is a pro-Palestinian fleet of...

1h ago

2 people arrested in distraction theft of elderly man’s Rolex watch

Toronto police have arrested two people in connection with a distraction theft that occurred in a Scarborough shopping plaza. According to investigators, the incident happened on Sept. 16 in the area...

2h ago

Ontario witnessing a sharp increase of battery-related fires, officials say

Ontario’s Fire Marshal, Jon Pegg, is warning the public about the risks of lithium-ion batteries as they surge in popularity for everyday gadgets. Pegg says the number of lithium-ion battery-related...

2h ago

2 people rescued from burning sports bar on Danforth Avenue

Two people were rescued from a burning sports bar early Sunday morning. Authorities say at approximately 3:25 a.m., they received a call about a fire at a commercial property along Danforth Avenue,...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Summer-like days continue Sunday

Sunday is a great day for outdoor activities with summer-like temperatures in the high 20s, and in some cases reaching the 30s which might break the record for the highest temperature recorded this time of the year.

16h ago

2:13
Scarborough community holds vigil honouring 19-year-old Daniel Amalathas

A month after 19-year old Daniel Amalathas was fatally shot at Scarborough Town Centre, loved ones gathered at Malvern Christian Assembly to honour his life with a candlelight vigil. Jazan Grewal reports.
2:58
Temperatures warming up this weekend

Summer-like temperatures are expected in the Greater Toronto Area this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.
2:20
Carney, Trump & golf ball diplomacy

Mark Carney will go to D.C. to meet Donald Trump next week and one business leader says their personal relationship could help move trade talks ahead. Goldy Hyder says the meeting came after a unique gift from our PM to the President.
2:15
Toronto residents raise concerns over pickleball noise

City councillors say they've received numerous complaints from residents over the noise generated from playing pickleball. Erica Natividad with how the city could address the racket.
More Videos