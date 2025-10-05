Tim Hortons raises coffee prices for first time in 3 years

Tim Hortons confirms its raised the price of its coffee, marking the first increase in nearly three years.

In a media release Sunday, the company explained that the hike is a response to the rising cost of coffee beans, driven by inflation.

Tim Hortons says the price adjustment averaging about 1.5 per cent per cup is “more than reasonable.”

“This is the first time in about three years that we’ve adjusted the price of coffee,” the company said.

The company estimates the increase per cup will be approximately 3 cents.

More dough for a cup of joe

Statistics Canada reported a 27.9 per cent increase in the price of coffee at grocery stores in August 2025 compared to the same month in 2024.

In its report, the agency noted that Canada imports a large portion of its coffee from countries like Colombia, Brazil, Honduras, Guatemalea, Mexico and Peru.

Coffee imports from the U.S. also play a key role, with 3.9 million kilograms of roasted coffee brought into Canada in July 2025.

However, Statistics Canada pointed out that these imports are affected by U.S. tarrifs, as well as Canada’s own tarrif countermeasures, which may also impact costs for Canadian importers.