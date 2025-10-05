Toronto restaurants see surge as Blue Jays fans flock to watch playoff games

Baseball fever is back and its spreading beyond the ballpark. Restaurants across the country are packed with fans cheering on the home team and staff say business is booming. Catalina Gillies reports.

By Catalina Gillies & Joseph Ryan

Posted October 5, 2025 9:23 pm.

Last Updated October 5, 2025 9:34 pm.

Baseball fever is back in Toronto, and it’s not just the Rogers Centre that’s feeling the heat.

As the Blue Jays continue in the playoffs, restaurants across the city are seeing a surge in business, with fans flocking to nearby spots to cheer on the home team.

Hunters Landing, located in CityPlace, has been particularly busy. Staff say they’ve been amazed by the crowds in the last few days.

“Our sales have jumped almost 100 per cent since last year, which is obviously amazing for us,” said Fintan Caulfield, a bar manager at Hunters Landing. “It’s just the atmosphere in general around here, with the community, has been unbelievable.”

Caulfield says even after the final pitch of the game, customers are sticking around, and the warm October weather has kept the patios full.

“People didn’t care about the wait time at the door. It’s absolutely crazy. We had the line going outside, but everyone was just happy to be here,” said Caulfield.

Just across from the Rogers Centre, the Rec Room is also seeing a surge in traffic.

But it’s not just locals, out-of-town fans are visiting as well.

“For the amount of people coming in, an extra 300 to 400 people coming in before and after,” said Alice Lee, general manager of The Rec Room Roundhouse.

The Rec Room says they’ve prepared ahead of time to be a go-to hangout spot for Jays fans.

“We started forecasting a couple of weeks ago,” said Jack Perkins, Senior Service Manager at The Rec Room Roundhouse. “As they started releasing the schedule, dates and perspective times, we already started that process in knowing, okay, when do we need to have people in.”

Boost seen across the country

Restaurants Canada says the boost is being felt across the country. Something the industry needed after a few tough years.

“We’re dealing with a a drop in traffic and spending amongst Canadians because of the rising cost of living and they’re having to cut back on discretionary spending,” said Kelly Higginson, President & CEO of Restaurants Canada. “Our industry is excited to have something that’s going to draw people out, bring people together and back out into restaurants and bars.”

Top Stories

Jays beat Yankees 13-7 in game 2, lead series 2-0

The Blue Jays have won 13-7 in Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees. This is the Blue Jays' second 2025 postseason win against the Yankees. The Jays now have a...

14m ago

Tim Hortons raises coffee prices for first time in 3 years

Tim Hortons confirms it's raising the price of its coffee, marking the first increase in nearly three years. In a media release Sunday, the company explained that the hike is a response to the rising...

11m ago

AI helps Ont. researcher discover breakthrough antibiotic treatment for bowel disease

HAMILTON — Jon Stokes’s research lab has discovered what could be a breakthrough treatment for Crohn’s and inflammatory bowel disease in about 100 seconds. Rather, his AI sequencing tool discovered...

6h ago

2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Greenwood-Coxwell

Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in the Greenwood-Coxwell neighbourhood late Sunday night. Toronto police were called to the Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East area around 10:08 p.m. for...

36m ago

