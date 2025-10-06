Two firefighters were injured due to a two-alarm fire at a commercial building in North York.

Toronto fire crews were called to the building on Norfinch Drive near Finch Avenue West and Highway around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Fire officials say firefighters had to break down the door and found a fire in one of the units.

The injured firefighters were not taken to the hospital. Paramedics say they assessed two people at the scene who had minor injuries.

Crews remain at the scene on Monday morning, working to eliminate hotspots.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.