Two firefighters injured in 2-alarm fire at North York commercial building

A Toronto Fire Service truck is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted October 6, 2025 7:42 am.

Last Updated October 6, 2025 9:19 am.

Two firefighters were injured due to a two-alarm fire at a commercial building in North York.

Toronto fire crews were called to the building on Norfinch Drive near Finch Avenue West and Highway around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Fire officials say firefighters had to break down the door and found a fire in one of the units.

The injured firefighters were not taken to the hospital. Paramedics say they assessed two people at the scene who had minor injuries.

Crews remain at the scene on Monday morning, working to eliminate hotspots.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police investigating 'suspicious' fire at Shroomyz

Toronto police are investigating a suspicious fire at Shroomyz, a psilocybin dispensary on Bloor Street West that has been the target of multiple incidents in recent months. Emergency services were...

updated

1h ago

Blue Jays' Yesavage continues remarkable rise with historic Game 2 start

Before games, when they're strategizing for an opponent, Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider and his coaches will map out a few different scenarios to anticipate how that night's game could unfold.  There's...

1h ago

Police investigating shooting at Vaughan home

York Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Vaughan early Monday morning. Officers were called to the area of Autumn Hill Boulevard and Thornhill Woods Drive around 3:45...

1h ago

Oshawa man critically injured in e-scooter collision; police cite alcohol as possible factor

A 58-year-old man is in critical condition after the electric scooter he was riding collided with a vehicle in Oshawa on Sunday evening. Durham Regional Police say the crash happened around 7:15 p.m....

12m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police investigating 'suspicious' fire at Shroomyz

Toronto police are investigating a suspicious fire at Shroomyz, a psilocybin dispensary on Bloor Street West that has been the target of multiple incidents in recent months. Emergency services were...

updated

1h ago

Blue Jays' Yesavage continues remarkable rise with historic Game 2 start

Before games, when they're strategizing for an opponent, Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider and his coaches will map out a few different scenarios to anticipate how that night's game could unfold.  There's...

1h ago

Police investigating shooting at Vaughan home

York Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Vaughan early Monday morning. Officers were called to the area of Autumn Hill Boulevard and Thornhill Woods Drive around 3:45...

1h ago

Oshawa man critically injured in e-scooter collision; police cite alcohol as possible factor

A 58-year-old man is in critical condition after the electric scooter he was riding collided with a vehicle in Oshawa on Sunday evening. Durham Regional Police say the crash happened around 7:15 p.m....

12m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Jays beat Yankees 13-7 in game 2, lead series 2-0

The Blue Jays hit 5 home runs in their win over the Yankees on Sunday afternoon, while Trey Yesavage struck out 11 batters in his playoff debut. Lindsay Dunn recaps the game.

11h ago

2:51
Warm Monday before a return to fall weather

After a warm weekend, Monday will see more summer-like temperatures ahead of wet conditions on Tuesday, just as cool weather moves in for the rest of the week.

14h ago

2:52
Restaurants across Canada seeing boost from Jays playoff push

Baseball fever is back and its spreading beyond the ballpark. Restaurants across the country are packed with fans cheering on the home team and staff say business is booming. Catalina Gillies reports.

15h ago

2:33
Summer-like days continue Sunday

Sunday is a great day for outdoor activities with summer-like temperatures in the high 20s, and in some cases reaching the 30s which might break the record for the highest temperature recorded this time of the year.

16h ago

1:51
Blue Jays beat Yankees 10-1 in Game 1 of ALDS

The Toronto Blue Jays opened the post-season with a big win over the New York Yankees in game 1 of their series. Lindsay Dunn recaps all the highlights and post-game reaction.
More Videos