Woman pinned under TTC bus at Royal York Station dies

Footage from the scene at Royal York subway station shows the aftermath of an incident where an elderly woman died after being pinned under a TTC bus.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted October 6, 2025 2:14 pm.

Last Updated October 6, 2025 4:48 pm.

A woman pinned under a TTC bus at Royal York Station has died, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the station’s bus bay area, at Royal York Road and Bloor Street West, around 1:15 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her age is not yet known but paramedics say she was elderly.

Paramedics and police say the bus operator was taken to hospital. The circumstances of their injuries were unknown.

“We are heartbroken to learn that a pedestrian has died following a collision involving a TTC bus at Royal York Station today. On behalf of everyone at the TTC, I extend our deepest condolences to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” TTC CEO Mandeep Lali said in a statement on X.

“We are working closely with the Toronto Police Service as they investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.”

The TTC say trains are bypassing the station for several hours amid the investigation, but service has resumed.

The 15 Evans bus is not stopping at the station and has been redirected to Islington Station. Buses serving the 73 Royal York route have been redirected to Old Mill Station.

Top Stories

Striking support staff picket outside of Centennial College in Scarborough

Large picket lines occupied the front entrance of Centennial College’s Progress Campus in Scarborough on Monday after negotiations between the school’s bargaining agent and the union representing workers...

44m ago

Israel to release three Canadians detained in Gaza flotilla, group says more coming

OTTAWA — Ottawa says Israel will release three Canadians it detained for attempting to reach the Gaza Strip through the Mediterranean Sea. Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand wrote on the platform...

13m ago

Auto sector tempering expectations of Carney's meeting with Trump

OTTAWA — The Canadian auto industry is tempering its expectations of Tuesday's high-profile meeting between Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump. The industry is among those suffering...

updated

42m ago

'Not the first time': Ontario politician says he received racist abuse during family outing in Muskoka

An Ontario politician says he was getting ice cream with his family when two strangers allegedly began hurling racist comments his way. “It is not the first time this has happened,” Hardeep Grewal...

3h ago

