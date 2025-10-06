Woman pinned under TTC bus at Royal York Station dies

A woman pinned under a TTC bus at Royal York Station has died, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the station’s bus bay area, at Royal York Road and Bloor Street West, around 1:15 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her age is not yet known but paramedics say she was elderly.

Paramedics and police say the bus operator was taken to hospital. The circumstances of their injuries were unknown.

“We are heartbroken to learn that a pedestrian has died following a collision involving a TTC bus at Royal York Station today. On behalf of everyone at the TTC, I extend our deepest condolences to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” TTC CEO Mandeep Lali said in a statement on X.

“We are working closely with the Toronto Police Service as they investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.”

The TTC say trains are bypassing the station for several hours amid the investigation, but service has resumed.

The 15 Evans bus is not stopping at the station and has been redirected to Islington Station. Buses serving the 73 Royal York route have been redirected to Old Mill Station.