Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson plan Rush reunion tour for 2026

Geddy Lee (right) stands on stage with fellow Rush band member Alex Lifeson, as Lee promotes his book "My Effin' Life" in Toronto, on Thursday, December 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 6, 2025 10:42 am.

Last Updated October 6, 2025 11:01 am.

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson say they’re planning to reunite as Rush for a North American tour next year, named Fifty Something.

It’s the band’s first shows since the R40 tour in 2015 and drummer Neil Peart’s death in 2020.

“Rush announce 2026 tour; Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson to celebrate 50 plus years of Rush music, their legacy, and honour late bandmate Neil Peart. Rush’s Fifty Something tour consists of multiple shows across seven cities,” the band’s website reads.

Fifty Something is slated to kick off on June 7, 2026, with two shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Currently, the only Canadian stops on the tour are Aug. 7 and Aug. 9, 2026, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Fans can sign up for the pre-sale now. The general on-sale will take place on Oct. 17.

The 2015 tour, which spanned North America, included two Canadian cities: Toronto and Montreal. Rush played back-to-back nights at the Air Canada Centre (now Scotiabank Arena) on June 17 and 19, followed by a June 21 show at Montreal’s Bell Centre.

The Toronto performances were filmed and later released as R40 Live, a concert film and album that captured the band’s career-spanning setlist and elaborate stage production.

Peart retired from touring after R40, citing health concerns, and his death in 2020 confirmed the tour as Rush’s final chapter on stage.

With files from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Illegal graffiti getting worse, Toronto business and home owners say

On a stretch of Dupont Street between Spadina Road and Ossington Avenue in the Annex neighbourhood, several home and business owners say their properties continue to be tagged. "Many times you get it...

Speakers Corner

40m ago

'Smirnoff's next': Ford doubles down on pulling Crown Royal from LCBO shelves

Premier Doug Ford is escalating his fight with spirits giant Diageo, vowing to pull Crown Royal and other popular brands from LCBO shelves if the company follows through on plans to shutter a bottling...

1h ago

Ontario school boards urge Ford to halt plan to scrap speed cameras

Ontario's school boards are jointly urging the provincial government not to proceed with Premier Doug Ford's plan to get rid of speed cameras. A statement today from the province's four publicly funded...

36m ago

Four charged after $85K liquor theft ring busted in GTA, drugs seized

Four Mississauga residents are facing a slate of charges after Halton police and LCBO investigators dismantled what they describe as an organized theft ring responsible for stealing more than $85,000 worth...

1h ago

Top Stories

Illegal graffiti getting worse, Toronto business and home owners say

On a stretch of Dupont Street between Spadina Road and Ossington Avenue in the Annex neighbourhood, several home and business owners say their properties continue to be tagged. "Many times you get it...

Speakers Corner

40m ago

'Smirnoff's next': Ford doubles down on pulling Crown Royal from LCBO shelves

Premier Doug Ford is escalating his fight with spirits giant Diageo, vowing to pull Crown Royal and other popular brands from LCBO shelves if the company follows through on plans to shutter a bottling...

1h ago

Ontario school boards urge Ford to halt plan to scrap speed cameras

Ontario's school boards are jointly urging the provincial government not to proceed with Premier Doug Ford's plan to get rid of speed cameras. A statement today from the province's four publicly funded...

36m ago

Four charged after $85K liquor theft ring busted in GTA, drugs seized

Four Mississauga residents are facing a slate of charges after Halton police and LCBO investigators dismantled what they describe as an organized theft ring responsible for stealing more than $85,000 worth...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Jays beat Yankees 13-7 in game 2, lead series 2-0

The Blue Jays hit 5 home runs in their win over the Yankees on Sunday afternoon, while Trey Yesavage struck out 11 batters in his playoff debut. Lindsay Dunn recaps the game.

15h ago

2:51
Warm Monday before a return to fall weather

After a warm weekend, Monday will see more summer-like temperatures ahead of wet conditions on Tuesday, just as cool weather moves in for the rest of the week.

18h ago

2:52
Restaurants across Canada seeing boost from Jays playoff push

Baseball fever is back and its spreading beyond the ballpark. Restaurants across the country are packed with fans cheering on the home team and staff say business is booming. Catalina Gillies reports.

19h ago

2:33
Summer-like days continue Sunday

Sunday is a great day for outdoor activities with summer-like temperatures in the high 20s, and in some cases reaching the 30s which might break the record for the highest temperature recorded this time of the year.

20h ago

1:51
Blue Jays beat Yankees 10-1 in Game 1 of ALDS

The Toronto Blue Jays opened the post-season with a big win over the New York Yankees in game 1 of their series. Lindsay Dunn recaps all the highlights and post-game reaction.
More Videos