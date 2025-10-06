Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson plan Rush reunion tour for 2026

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson say they’re planning to reunite as Rush for a North American tour next year, named Fifty Something.

It’s the band’s first shows since the R40 tour in 2015 and drummer Neil Peart’s death in 2020.

“Rush announce 2026 tour; Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson to celebrate 50 plus years of Rush music, their legacy, and honour late bandmate Neil Peart. Rush’s Fifty Something tour consists of multiple shows across seven cities,” the band’s website reads.

Fifty Something is slated to kick off on June 7, 2026, with two shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Currently, the only Canadian stops on the tour are Aug. 7 and Aug. 9, 2026, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Fans can sign up for the pre-sale now. The general on-sale will take place on Oct. 17.

The 2015 tour, which spanned North America, included two Canadian cities: Toronto and Montreal. Rush played back-to-back nights at the Air Canada Centre (now Scotiabank Arena) on June 17 and 19, followed by a June 21 show at Montreal’s Bell Centre.

The Toronto performances were filmed and later released as R40 Live, a concert film and album that captured the band’s career-spanning setlist and elaborate stage production.

Peart retired from touring after R40, citing health concerns, and his death in 2020 confirmed the tour as Rush’s final chapter on stage.

With files from The Canadian Press