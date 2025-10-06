Police investigating shooting at Vaughan home

York Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Vaughan early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Autumn Hill Boulevard and Thornhill Woods Drive around 3:45 a.m. following reports of gunfire. A police spokesperson confirmed with CityNews that the shooting targeted a residence on Chopin Boulevard.

“Fortunately, no one was injured,” York Regional Police said. “No suspect description at this time, but they did flee in a vehicle. No description of the vehicle at the moment.”

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the immediate area while the investigation continues.