Police investigating shooting at Vaughan home
Posted October 6, 2025 6:47 am.
Last Updated October 6, 2025 7:46 am.
York Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Vaughan early Monday morning.
Officers were called to the area of Autumn Hill Boulevard and Thornhill Woods Drive around 3:45 a.m. following reports of gunfire. A police spokesperson confirmed with CityNews that the shooting targeted a residence on Chopin Boulevard.
“Fortunately, no one was injured,” York Regional Police said. “No suspect description at this time, but they did flee in a vehicle. No description of the vehicle at the moment.”
Authorities are asking the public to avoid the immediate area while the investigation continues.