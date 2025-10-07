Boos heard during ‘O Canada’ before Game 3 at Yankee Stadium

Loud boos were heard throughout Yankee Stadium as “O Canada” was played before Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees.

The booing started as anthem singer Graham Rowat was introduced on Tuesday night by the stadium PA announcer. The boos picked up again as the Broadway actor finished his rendition.

The crowd then loudly cheered as a large American flag was unfurled in the outfield as Rowat began singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The Blue Jays won the first two games of the best-of-five series at Rogers Centre last weekend.

It’s the first-ever post-season meeting between the AL East Division rivals.

The boo-birds returned in the first inning when Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer to give the Blue Jays an early lead.

Anthem booing was common throughout North American sports venues last February due to tariff-related tensions between Canada and the United States. The trend lost steam after a few weeks.

Rowat, from Peterborough, Ont., is now based in New York. He has performed in productions such as “Guys and Dolls,” “Mamma Mia!” and “Beauty and the Beast.”