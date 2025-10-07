Blue Jays eye ALDS sweep: What to know before Game 3 vs. Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts following ninth inning MLB American League Division Series baseball action against the New York Yankees, in Toronto, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. Toronto beat New York 13-7. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 7, 2025 7:45 am.

Last Updated October 7, 2025 7:47 am.

The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from advancing to their first American League Championship Series (ALCS) since 2016.

After two emphatic victories at Rogers Centre, the Jays carry a commanding 2-0 series lead into Yankee Stadium tonight, where Shane Bieber will take the mound against New York’s Carlos Rodón.

Toronto has outscored New York 23-8 through the first two games of the series, powered by explosive offence and lights-out starting pitching. Including the regular season, the Blue Jays are now 8-1 against the Yankees when playing at the Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays riding wave of confidence

Right-hander Kevin Gausman set the tone with a strong outing in Game 1, while Alejandro Kirk and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered in a 10-1 win.

Rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage delivered a historic postseason debut, striking out 11 Yankees and carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning. The Jays’ bats erupted again, with Guerrero blasting a grand slam and Daulton Varsho going 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs in a 13-7 victory.

Toronto’s lineup has already launched seven home runs in the series, while the Yankees have managed just two.

Shane Bieber
Shane Bieber of the Toronto Blue Jays smiles ahead of their MLB game against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on August 2, 2025. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images).

Blue Jays turn to veteran Bieber for sweep, but it won’t be easy

Acquired at the trade deadline from Cleveland, the 2020 Cy Young winner went 4-2 with a 3.57 ERA in seven starts for Toronto down the stretch.

Against the Yankees in his career, Bieber is 2-1 with a 4.11 ERA and 27 strikeouts in five regular-season starts. Aaron Judge has struggled mightily against him, hitting just .077 (1-for-13) with eight strikeouts, though that lone hit was a home run.

Bieber has made two postseason starts against the Yankees, both with Cleveland. He took the loss in the 2020 American League Wild Card, giving up seven earned runs, including two home runs, while striking out seven across 4 2/3 innings.

The right-hander rebounded against New York in Game 2 of the 2022 ALDS, striking out seven and giving up two earned runs across 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision. The Guardians won that game 4-2.

Rodón was New York’s most reliable starter in 2025, finishing 18-9 with a 3.09 ERA and 203 strikeouts. Historically, Rodón has had mixed results against Toronto: 2-3 with a 4.72 ERA in nine career starts. Blue Jays hitters have fared well against him, notably Guerrero (.588, 10-for-17, 1 HR) and George Springer (2 HR in 26 at-bats).

Series by the numbers

Run differential: Toronto +15 (23-8)

Home runs: Blue Jays 7, Yankees 2

Starting pitcher ERAs: Jays starters (Gausman, Yesavage) have combined for a 1.38 ERA; Yankees starters (Luis Gil, Max Fried, bullpen follow-ups) have been tagged for 11.25 ERA.

OPS leaders: Guerrero (1.500 OPS) and Varsho (1.875 OPS) have carried Toronto’s offence.

For Toronto, a win tonight would mean a sweep of their division rivals and a ticket to the ALCS — their first in nearly a decade. For New York, it’s do-or-die: win to extend the series, or watch their season end on home turf.

First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver charged after wild DVP crash involving guardrail stunt

A man is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after a dramatic overnight crash on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) that police say began as a street race and ended with another driver injured. Toronto...

updated

1h ago

Tariff relief tempered as Carney set to have second Oval Office meeting with Trump

Mark Carney is set to have his second meeting in the Oval Office with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday as the prime minister balances the expectations of Canadians with the realities of trying to...

0m ago

Etobicoke community group sues City over proposed homeless shelter for seniors

A community group is suing the City of Toronto and its local councillor for $1 million in damages over the plan to build a homeless shelter for seniors in a parking lot at 66 Third Street in Etobicoke. The...

14m ago

Canadian fans head to New York as Blue Jays try for ALDS sweep

As the Toronto Blue Jays look to sweep the American League Division Series in Game 3 tonight, some Canadian fans say they'll be cheering proudly from the stands at Yankee Stadium. The Jays currently...

2h ago

Top Stories

Driver charged after wild DVP crash involving guardrail stunt

A man is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after a dramatic overnight crash on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) that police say began as a street race and ended with another driver injured. Toronto...

updated

1h ago

Tariff relief tempered as Carney set to have second Oval Office meeting with Trump

Mark Carney is set to have his second meeting in the Oval Office with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday as the prime minister balances the expectations of Canadians with the realities of trying to...

0m ago

Etobicoke community group sues City over proposed homeless shelter for seniors

A community group is suing the City of Toronto and its local councillor for $1 million in damages over the plan to build a homeless shelter for seniors in a parking lot at 66 Third Street in Etobicoke. The...

14m ago

Canadian fans head to New York as Blue Jays try for ALDS sweep

As the Toronto Blue Jays look to sweep the American League Division Series in Game 3 tonight, some Canadian fans say they'll be cheering proudly from the stands at Yankee Stadium. The Jays currently...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Etobicoke residents file lawsuit against city over homeless shelter

The 'New Toronto Initiative' is suing the city, local councillor and a consultant over plans to build a new homeless shelter for seniors at 66 Third Street in Etobicoke. Michelle Mackey reports.

9h ago

1:00
FROM THE SCENE: Woman dies after being pinned under TTC bus

Footage from the scene at Royal York subway station shows the aftermath of an incident where an elderly woman died after being pinned under a TTC bus.

16h ago

1:45
Vaughan residents concerned over frequent shootings: 'It's very disturbing'

After the seventh reported shooting in Vaughan within a month, some residents say they are disturbed by the recent gun activity.

16h ago

2:03
Ford threatens to pull Smirnoff, Crown Royal out of LCBO stores

Ontario Premier Doug Ford doubled down on his threats to pull Diageo-owned alcohol brands from LCBO including Crown Royal and Smirnoff, amid the closures of some Canadian warehouses.

18h ago

2:25
'It's getting out of control': Business and home owners say the graffiti problem in Toronto is getting worse

A growing number of homes and business in Toronto are getting tagged with illegal graffiti. People on the receiving end say the City needs to do more to curb the problem. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

More Videos