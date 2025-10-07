The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from advancing to their first American League Championship Series (ALCS) since 2016.

After two emphatic victories at Rogers Centre, the Jays carry a commanding 2-0 series lead into Yankee Stadium tonight, where Shane Bieber will take the mound against New York’s Carlos Rodón.

Toronto has outscored New York 23-8 through the first two games of the series, powered by explosive offence and lights-out starting pitching. Including the regular season, the Blue Jays are now 8-1 against the Yankees when playing at the Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays riding wave of confidence

Right-hander Kevin Gausman set the tone with a strong outing in Game 1, while Alejandro Kirk and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered in a 10-1 win.

Rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage delivered a historic postseason debut, striking out 11 Yankees and carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning. The Jays’ bats erupted again, with Guerrero blasting a grand slam and Daulton Varsho going 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs in a 13-7 victory.

Toronto’s lineup has already launched seven home runs in the series, while the Yankees have managed just two.

Blue Jays turn to veteran Bieber for sweep, but it won’t be easy

Acquired at the trade deadline from Cleveland, the 2020 Cy Young winner went 4-2 with a 3.57 ERA in seven starts for Toronto down the stretch.

Against the Yankees in his career, Bieber is 2-1 with a 4.11 ERA and 27 strikeouts in five regular-season starts. Aaron Judge has struggled mightily against him, hitting just .077 (1-for-13) with eight strikeouts, though that lone hit was a home run.

Bieber has made two postseason starts against the Yankees, both with Cleveland. He took the loss in the 2020 American League Wild Card, giving up seven earned runs, including two home runs, while striking out seven across 4 2/3 innings.

The right-hander rebounded against New York in Game 2 of the 2022 ALDS, striking out seven and giving up two earned runs across 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision. The Guardians won that game 4-2.

Rodón was New York’s most reliable starter in 2025, finishing 18-9 with a 3.09 ERA and 203 strikeouts. Historically, Rodón has had mixed results against Toronto: 2-3 with a 4.72 ERA in nine career starts. Blue Jays hitters have fared well against him, notably Guerrero (.588, 10-for-17, 1 HR) and George Springer (2 HR in 26 at-bats).

Series by the numbers

Run differential: Toronto +15 (23-8)

Home runs: Blue Jays 7, Yankees 2

Starting pitcher ERAs: Jays starters (Gausman, Yesavage) have combined for a 1.38 ERA; Yankees starters (Luis Gil, Max Fried, bullpen follow-ups) have been tagged for 11.25 ERA.

OPS leaders: Guerrero (1.500 OPS) and Varsho (1.875 OPS) have carried Toronto’s offence.

For Toronto, a win tonight would mean a sweep of their division rivals and a ticket to the ALCS — their first in nearly a decade. For New York, it’s do-or-die: win to extend the series, or watch their season end on home turf.

First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.