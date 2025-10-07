Durham police issue warning after high-risk offender released, residing in Oshawa

Durham police are warning the public after high risk offender, Matthew Donald Adlam, was released into the Oshawa community. HANDOUT/Durham Regional Police

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 7, 2025 8:43 pm.

Last Updated October 7, 2025 8:45 pm.

Durham police have issued a warning to the public after a high-risk offender was released from prison and is now living in Oshawa.

Matthew Donald Adlam, 52, was serving a sentence for a number of sexual assault-related offences.

Police say he poses a “significant risk to the community,” and has a history of serious criminal convictions including sexual assault with a weapon, indecent act, break and enter, criminal harassment, carry concealed weapon and violations of long-term supervision orders.

Adlam is described as white male with a slim build. He is bald with a beard and has a large facial tattoo.

He is bound by an order that has several conditions that include:

Not associate or communicate directly or indirectly with anyone under the age of sixteen years, or engage in any activity that involves contact with persons under the age of sixteen years

Not attend a public park or swimming area where people under the age of sixteen years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, or a daycare centre, school ground, playground, or community centre.

Not attend at any public place including such places as a mall or library where persons under the age of sixteen years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, unless you are in the direct company of someone over the age of 21 years who is aware of these conditions

Not to associate with parties known to you to have a criminal record or be involved in criminal activity.

Abstain absolutely from the possession, purchase or consumption of drugs, narcotics, or controlled substances, except in accordance with a medical prescription

Abstain absolutely from possession, purchase or consumption of alcohol or alcohol-based products

Not to own or possess any weapons

Abide by a curfew from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Durham police say they will continue to monitor Adlam’s whereabouts and activities and say the public should stay vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

Under the Community Safety and Policing Act, a chief of police can disclose personal information about a person if he believes the individual poses a significant risk of harm to other people or property and believes that this disclosure would reduce that risk.

Adlam’s picture has been released.

