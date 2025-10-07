DVP off-ramp to Richmond Street set to be closed until spring 2026 for bridge work

The City of Toronto is getting set to close the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) southbund off-ramp to Richmond Street until spring 2026 for bridge rehabilitation work.

The off-ramp is scheduled to be closed starting Wednesday, Oct. 15.

As well, one eastbound lane will be closed on Eastern Avenue, while Richmond will be reduced to one westbound lane at Eastern. Intermittent overnight lane closures will also take place on the DVP.

City officials say the closures are needed so that crews can do critical work on four bridges and elevated roads near Eastern Avenue and Adelaide Street East.

“This work will ensure that the bridges meet today’s standards and remain safe for vehicles and pedestrians into the future. Work is being carried out in multiple stages to maintain safety and reduce traffic disruptions where possible,” states a release that was issued by the City on Tuesday.

City officials say drivers will be able to access downtown using Lake Shore Boulevard at Don Roadway, the westbound Gardiner Expressway off-ramp at Sherbourne Street, and the westbound Gardiner off-ramp at Yonge Street.

