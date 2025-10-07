DVP off-ramp to Richmond Street set to be closed until spring 2026 for bridge work

The DVP off-ramp to Richmond Street in Toronto. (Photo: Google Street View)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted October 7, 2025 10:38 am.

Last Updated October 7, 2025 10:56 am.

The City of Toronto is getting set to close the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) southbund off-ramp to Richmond Street until spring 2026 for bridge rehabilitation work.

The off-ramp is scheduled to be closed starting Wednesday, Oct. 15.

As well, one eastbound lane will be closed on Eastern Avenue, while Richmond will be reduced to one westbound lane at Eastern. Intermittent overnight lane closures will also take place on the DVP.

City officials say the closures are needed so that crews can do critical work on four bridges and elevated roads near Eastern Avenue and Adelaide Street East.

“This work will ensure that the bridges meet today’s standards and remain safe for vehicles and pedestrians into the future. Work is being carried out in multiple stages to maintain safety and reduce traffic disruptions where possible,” states a release that was issued by the City on Tuesday.

City officials say drivers will be able to access downtown using Lake Shore Boulevard at Don Roadway, the westbound Gardiner Expressway off-ramp at Sherbourne Street, and the westbound Gardiner off-ramp at Yonge Street.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO 680 NEWSRADIO TORONTO’S LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES!
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Cash grabs, pure and simple': Ford rebuffs mayors' plea to keep speed cameras

Premier Doug Ford has doubled down on his government's plan to ban municipal speed cameras across Ontario, rejecting appeals from Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward to...

19m ago

Man faces new charges linked to multiple shootings in Vaughan, Brampton and London, Ont.

A man from Innisfil is facing a growing list of firearm-related charges after investigators connected him to a series of shootings across southern Ontario that saw more than 100 rounds fired at multiple...

2h ago

Ford government blocks public livestreams of school board committee meetings

The Ford government is restricting public access to school board committee meetings. CityNews has learned that the province's Ministry of Education has directed school boards under its jurisdiction,...

2h ago

Blue Jays eye ALDS sweep: What to know before Game 3 vs. Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from advancing to their first American League Championship Series (ALCS) since 2016. After two emphatic victories at Rogers Centre, the Jays carry a commanding...

4h ago

Top Stories

'Cash grabs, pure and simple': Ford rebuffs mayors' plea to keep speed cameras

Premier Doug Ford has doubled down on his government's plan to ban municipal speed cameras across Ontario, rejecting appeals from Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward to...

19m ago

Man faces new charges linked to multiple shootings in Vaughan, Brampton and London, Ont.

A man from Innisfil is facing a growing list of firearm-related charges after investigators connected him to a series of shootings across southern Ontario that saw more than 100 rounds fired at multiple...

2h ago

Ford government blocks public livestreams of school board committee meetings

The Ford government is restricting public access to school board committee meetings. CityNews has learned that the province's Ministry of Education has directed school boards under its jurisdiction,...

2h ago

Blue Jays eye ALDS sweep: What to know before Game 3 vs. Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from advancing to their first American League Championship Series (ALCS) since 2016. After two emphatic victories at Rogers Centre, the Jays carry a commanding...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Etobicoke residents file lawsuit against city over homeless shelter

The 'New Toronto Initiative' is suing the city, local councillor and a consultant over plans to build a new homeless shelter for seniors at 66 Third Street in Etobicoke. Michelle Mackey reports.

13h ago

2:14
Rain to bring cooler temperatures

Rain on Tuesday will make way for cooler temperatures for the rest of the week Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

1:00
FROM THE SCENE: Woman dies after being pinned under TTC bus

Footage from the scene at Royal York subway station shows the aftermath of an incident where an elderly woman died after being pinned under a TTC bus.

19h ago

1:45
Vaughan residents concerned over frequent shootings: 'It's very disturbing'

After the seventh reported shooting in Vaughan within a month, some residents say they are disturbed by the recent gun activity.

20h ago

2:03
Ford threatens to pull Smirnoff, Crown Royal out of LCBO stores

Ontario Premier Doug Ford doubled down on his threats to pull Diageo-owned alcohol brands from LCBO including Crown Royal and Smirnoff, amid the closures of some Canadian warehouses.

22h ago

More Videos