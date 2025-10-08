Authorities to announce ‘significant development’ in probe of California’s Palisades Fire

FILE - An aerial view shows the devastation left by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades section of Los Angeles, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 8, 2025 10:53 am.

Last Updated October 8, 2025 11:01 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal officials and Los Angeles police planned a news conference on Wednesday to announce a “significant development” related to the criminal investigation into last January’s deadly Palisades Fire.

The fire that erupted on Jan. 7 killed 12 people and destroyed more than 6,000 homes and buildings in the Pacific Palisades, a wealthy coastal neighborhood of LA.

Attending the 9 a.m. news conference will be Acting United States Attorney Bill Essayli, LA Police Chief Jim McDonnell, and Special Agent in Charge Kenny Cooper of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. No details were provided ahead of time.

Investigators still haven’t determined the cause of that blaze or the Eaton Fire, which broke out the same day in the community of Altadena and killed 18 people.

Both fires burned for days, reducing entire neighborhoods to rubble and ash.

An outside review released in September found that a lack of resources and outdated policies for sending emergency alerts led to delayed evacuation warnings.

The report commissioned by Los Angeles County supervisors said a series of weaknesses, including “outdated policies, inconsistent practices and communications vulnerabilities,” hampered the county’s response.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two men injured after cherry picker catches fire in North York

Emergency crews rushed to the city's north end Wednesday morning after a cherry picker caught fire with two men trapped in the bucket. Toronto police say the incident happened just before 11 a.m. in...

7m ago

Blue Jays turn to Varland, bullpen for Game 4 vs. Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays will try to steady themselves Wednesday night after a crushing collapse in Game 3 of the American League Division Series (ALDS), when the New York Yankees stormed back from a five-run...

8m ago

Bolo program to reveal Canada's Top 25 Most Wanted fugitives list

The Bolo Program, a national initiative that spotlights Canada's most wanted fugitives, will unveil its latest Top 25 Most Wanted list this afternoon in Vancouver. The announcement is scheduled for...

6h ago

Hamilton police lay charges in high-end auto theft ring, share video of suspect

Hamilton police say three people are facing dozens of charges after a months-long investigation into a group accused of stealing high-end vehicles across southern Ontario. Dubbed Project Flintstone,...

8m ago

Top Stories

Two men injured after cherry picker catches fire in North York

Emergency crews rushed to the city's north end Wednesday morning after a cherry picker caught fire with two men trapped in the bucket. Toronto police say the incident happened just before 11 a.m. in...

7m ago

Blue Jays turn to Varland, bullpen for Game 4 vs. Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays will try to steady themselves Wednesday night after a crushing collapse in Game 3 of the American League Division Series (ALDS), when the New York Yankees stormed back from a five-run...

8m ago

Bolo program to reveal Canada's Top 25 Most Wanted fugitives list

The Bolo Program, a national initiative that spotlights Canada's most wanted fugitives, will unveil its latest Top 25 Most Wanted list this afternoon in Vancouver. The announcement is scheduled for...

6h ago

Hamilton police lay charges in high-end auto theft ring, share video of suspect

Hamilton police say three people are facing dozens of charges after a months-long investigation into a group accused of stealing high-end vehicles across southern Ontario. Dubbed Project Flintstone,...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
Toronto Maple Leafs to kick off regular season

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to kick off the NHL regular season in a face-off with the Montreal Canadians.

59m ago

2:32
Premier says ‘no’ to keeping speed cameras in school zones

The Premier appears resolute on his plans to scrap speed cameras despite growing calls to keep them in school zones. Shauna Hunt reports.

16h ago

2:23
Brooklin high school students speak out over cancellation of prom

Grade 12 students at three Durham Region high schools won't be able to look forward to wearing corsages and tuxes next spring. Afua Baah speaks with frustrated students at Brooklin high school about the pre-empted cancellation of their prom.

18h ago

0:58
Trump says Carney is a 'great man' and 'tough negotiator' in trade talks

U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney shared a laugh at the Oval Office when asked by reporters what's delaying their trade deal.

22h ago

1:03
'We compete': Carney pressed on what's delaying a Canada-U.S. trade deal

While taking questions alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Mark Carney was pressed on what's caused the delay for Canada and the U.S. to reach a trade deal in comparison to other nations who have.

21h ago

More Videos