‘Mugged on Center Ice’: Former hockey enforcer’s story of survival, mental health, and redemption

Allan Globensky, a former Montreal hockey enforcer, opens up in the powerful documentary “Mugged on Center Ice,” shedding light on the brutal physical and mental battles he fought both on the ice and off, revealing the hidden cost of the enforcer’s role in the game.

“My primary goal is to keep kids from going through what I mentally am going through now,” said Globensky. “I consider myself one of the luckiest people in the world. I’m in that group because I’ve got people like my friends here doing what they’re doing. I’ve got a wife that is part of the reason I’m still alive.”

“It’s such a great story and it’s very important to put it out there,” said Luigi Buffone, producer and writer for Mugged on Center Ice.

After playing with the Montreal Junior Canadiens, Globensky became a feared enforcer with the WHA Quebec Nordiques in the 1970s. His fists were more valuable to the team than his skills as a hockey player.

“The enforcer’s job is to go out next time he has a chance and get that person who did it,” said Globensky.

Fifty years later, the former hockey player is still battling, this time to promote mental and physical health in sports and to ban fighting in hockey, because he knows all too well how dangerous that is. Globensky suffered dozens of concussions and permanent damage to his health.

“I’ve been doing this since I got out of the sport 50 years, 40 years ago, but it’s hard to convince some parents who see their child at a young age,” said Globensky. “Wow, he’s going to be really good. And then they scream and shout and push. You have coaches, uncles, aunts, your friends, they all see your talent, they all want you to be successful, and they’re going to keep encouraging and pushing you.”

It’s a message that is echoed by Buffone.

“We say now that fighting hockey is less,” said Buffone. “Maybe that’s true, but maybe not. I mean, just the other day I heard there was fighting in a particular game from last week. We got to keep an eye on that, especially for the young kids that are playing. They see fighting on TV and that’s what they’re going to do.”

A screening of “Mugged on Center Ice” in Montreal. (Teresa Romano, OMNI News)

That’s why Buffone hopes more people will get to watch the documentary.

“We’ll have other screenings in the future,” said Buffone. “If you go on my Facebook page, LB Projects, whatever screening we have or if it’s going to be online, we’re for sure going to post it there.”

“I’m hoping that this will make a change,” said Globensky.