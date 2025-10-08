‘Mugged on Center Ice’: Former hockey enforcer’s story of survival, mental health, and redemption

“Consider myself one of the luckiest people in the world,” says Allan Globensky, former Montreal hockey enforcer who opens up in the documentary Mugged on Center Ice, shedding light on battles he fought both on and off the ice. Teresa Romano reports.

By Teresa Romano, OMNI News

Posted October 8, 2025 12:21 pm.

Last Updated October 8, 2025 1:02 pm.

Allan Globensky, a former Montreal hockey enforcer, opens up in the powerful documentary “Mugged on Center Ice,” shedding light on the brutal physical and mental battles he fought both on the ice and off, revealing the hidden cost of the enforcer’s role in the game.

“My primary goal is to keep kids from going through what I mentally am going through now,” said Globensky. “I consider myself one of the luckiest people in the world. I’m in that group because I’ve got people like my friends here doing what they’re doing. I’ve got a wife that is part of the reason I’m still alive.”

“It’s such a great story and it’s very important to put it out there,” said Luigi Buffone, producer and writer for Mugged on Center Ice.

RELATED: Former hockey enforcer advocating for mental health and less violence in sports

After playing with the Montreal Junior Canadiens, Globensky became a feared enforcer with the WHA Quebec Nordiques in the 1970s. His fists were more valuable to the team than his skills as a hockey player. 

“The enforcer’s job is to go out next time he has a chance and get that person who did it,” said Globensky.

Open Gallery 7 items

Fifty years later, the former hockey player is still battling, this time to promote mental and physical health in sports and to ban fighting in hockey, because he knows all too well how dangerous that is. Globensky suffered dozens of concussions and permanent damage to his health.

“I’ve been doing this since I got out of the sport 50 years, 40 years ago, but it’s hard to convince some parents who see their child at a young age,” said Globensky. “Wow, he’s going to be really good. And then they scream and shout and push. You have coaches, uncles, aunts, your friends, they all see your talent, they all want you to be successful, and they’re going to keep encouraging and pushing you.”

It’s a message that is echoed by Buffone.

“We say now that fighting hockey is less,” said Buffone. “Maybe that’s true, but maybe not. I mean, just the other day I heard there was fighting in a particular game from last week. We got to keep an eye on that, especially for the young kids that are playing. They see fighting on TV and that’s what they’re going to do.”

A screening of “Mugged on Center Ice” in Montreal. (Teresa Romano, OMNI News)

That’s why Buffone hopes more people will get to watch the documentary.

“We’ll have other screenings in the future,” said Buffone. “If you go on my Facebook page, LB Projects, whatever screening we have or if it’s going to be online, we’re for sure going to post it there.”

“I’m hoping that this will make a change,” said Globensky.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Montreal man wanted for murder in Toronto tops Canada's most wanted fugitives list

The Bolo Program, a national initiative that spotlights Canada's most wanted fugitives, has unveiled its latest Top 25 Most Wanted list Wednesday afternoon in Vancouver. Toronto Police Service Chief...

updated

2m ago

Winnipeg judge stays charges against Peter Nygard

A Winnipeg judge has stayed charges against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard. Nygard’s lawyer had argued in court the charges of sexual assault and unlawful confinement should be stayed because of...

59m ago

Toronto not issuing speed camera tickets during Canada Post strike: city staff

The City of Toronto has not been issuing speed camera tickets since the beginning of the Canada Post strike, staff said Wednesday at City Council.   When asked about the processing time for the...

11m ago

Police investigate reports of shots fired near Midland and Danforth, area schools locked down

Toronto police say schools near Midland and Danforth avenues in Scarborough have been locked down as they investigate reports of a shooting in the area. Officers were called to the scene just before...

8m ago

Top Stories

Montreal man wanted for murder in Toronto tops Canada's most wanted fugitives list

The Bolo Program, a national initiative that spotlights Canada's most wanted fugitives, has unveiled its latest Top 25 Most Wanted list Wednesday afternoon in Vancouver. Toronto Police Service Chief...

updated

2m ago

Winnipeg judge stays charges against Peter Nygard

A Winnipeg judge has stayed charges against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard. Nygard’s lawyer had argued in court the charges of sexual assault and unlawful confinement should be stayed because of...

59m ago

Toronto not issuing speed camera tickets during Canada Post strike: city staff

The City of Toronto has not been issuing speed camera tickets since the beginning of the Canada Post strike, staff said Wednesday at City Council.   When asked about the processing time for the...

11m ago

Police investigate reports of shots fired near Midland and Danforth, area schools locked down

Toronto police say schools near Midland and Danforth avenues in Scarborough have been locked down as they investigate reports of a shooting in the area. Officers were called to the scene just before...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Ontario hospitals ask for $1B to address deficit

Ontario hospitals say they need $1.1 billion dollars to keep up with the growth in population and inflation at it struggles to address a deficit.

1h ago

2:32
Premier says ‘no’ to keeping speed cameras in school zones

The Premier appears resolute on his plans to scrap speed cameras despite growing calls to keep them in school zones. Shauna Hunt reports.

19h ago

2:23
Brooklin high school students speak out over cancellation of prom

Grade 12 students at three Durham Region high schools won't be able to look forward to wearing corsages and tuxes next spring. Afua Baah speaks with frustrated students at Brooklin high school about the pre-empted cancellation of their prom.

21h ago

0:58
Trump says Carney is a 'great man' and 'tough negotiator' in trade talks

U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney shared a laugh at the Oval Office when asked by reporters what's delaying their trade deal.

1:03
'We compete': Carney pressed on what's delaying a Canada-U.S. trade deal

While taking questions alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Mark Carney was pressed on what's caused the delay for Canada and the U.S. to reach a trade deal in comparison to other nations who have.
More Videos