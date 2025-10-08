Police investigate reports of shots fired near Midland and Danforth, area schools locked down

Toronto police say schools near Midland and Danforth avenues in Scarborough have been locked down as they investigate reports of a shooting in the area.

Officers were called to the scene just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday for gunshots heard in the area.

Police said they located evidence of gunfire near Corvette Park, located on Corvette Avenue near Kennedy Road.

No injuries have been reported.

No further details were immediately available.