Police investigate reports of shots fired near Midland and Danforth, area schools locked down

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted October 8, 2025 2:19 pm.

Toronto police say schools near Midland and Danforth avenues in Scarborough have been locked down as they investigate reports of a shooting in the area.

Officers were called to the scene just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday for gunshots heard in the area.

Police said they located evidence of gunfire near Corvette Park, located on Corvette Avenue near Kennedy Road.

No injuries have been reported.

No further details were immediately available.

Top Stories

Montreal man wanted for murder in Toronto tops Canada's most wanted fugitives list

The Bolo Program, a national initiative that spotlights Canada's most wanted fugitives, has unveiled its latest Top 25 Most Wanted list Wednesday afternoon in Vancouver. Toronto Police Service Chief...

updated

2m ago

Winnipeg judge stays charges against Peter Nygard

A Winnipeg judge has stayed charges against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard. Nygard’s lawyer had argued in court the charges of sexual assault and unlawful confinement should be stayed because of...

59m ago

Toronto not issuing speed camera tickets during Canada Post strike: city staff

The City of Toronto has not been issuing speed camera tickets since the beginning of the Canada Post strike, staff said Wednesday at City Council.   When asked about the processing time for the...

11m ago

Man suffers severe burns on cherry picker in North York

Emergency crews rushed to the city's north end Wednesday morning after a man suffered severe burns while working on a cherry picker. Toronto police say the incident happened just before 11 a.m. in the...

2h ago

