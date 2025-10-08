Toronto man charged in alleged hate-motivated assault of Markham hotel employee

A York Region Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. YRP

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 8, 2025 4:23 pm.

A man has been charged in an alleged hate-motivated violent assault on a hotel employee in Markham.

York police say they were called to a hotel in the Highway 7 East and Commerce Valley Drive West area just after 3 a.m. on Sept. 28.

An employee had reported that an intoxicated guest had become aggressive.

It’s alleged the suspect was attempting to pay for his room when his credit card was denied. A verbal altercation ensued and the suspect’s demeanor allegedly changed when he learned the hotel employee was Muslim.

The suspect became upset, allegedly told the victim he was going to kill him and chased him to a room where the victim was violently assaulted.

When police arrived, they located the 54-year-old employee who was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. The suspect was arrested nearby.

Geethansan Sriranjan, 31, of Toronto is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm and utter threats.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Montreal man wanted for murder in Toronto tops Canada's most wanted fugitives list

The Bolo Program, a national initiative that spotlights Canada's most wanted fugitives, has unveiled its latest Top 25 Most Wanted list Wednesday afternoon in Vancouver. Toronto Police Service Chief...

updated

2h ago

Winnipeg judge stays charges against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard

Charges of sex assault and unlawful confinement were stayed Wednesday against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard due to missing evidence. A Winnipeg judge, ruling on an application from Nygard’s lawyer,...

2h ago

Toronto not issuing speed camera tickets during Canada Post strike: city staff

The City of Toronto has not been issuing speed camera tickets since the beginning of the Canada Post strike, staff said Wednesday at City Council.   When asked about the processing time for the...

1h ago

Police investigate reports of shots fired near Midland and Danforth, school lockdowns lifted

Lockdowns and hold and secures have been lifted at Scarborough schools as police investigate reports of a shooting in the area. Officers were called to the area near Midland Avenue and Danforth Road...

32m ago

Top Stories

Montreal man wanted for murder in Toronto tops Canada's most wanted fugitives list

The Bolo Program, a national initiative that spotlights Canada's most wanted fugitives, has unveiled its latest Top 25 Most Wanted list Wednesday afternoon in Vancouver. Toronto Police Service Chief...

updated

2h ago

Winnipeg judge stays charges against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard

Charges of sex assault and unlawful confinement were stayed Wednesday against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard due to missing evidence. A Winnipeg judge, ruling on an application from Nygard’s lawyer,...

2h ago

Toronto not issuing speed camera tickets during Canada Post strike: city staff

The City of Toronto has not been issuing speed camera tickets since the beginning of the Canada Post strike, staff said Wednesday at City Council.   When asked about the processing time for the...

1h ago

Police investigate reports of shots fired near Midland and Danforth, school lockdowns lifted

Lockdowns and hold and secures have been lifted at Scarborough schools as police investigate reports of a shooting in the area. Officers were called to the area near Midland Avenue and Danforth Road...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Ex-FBI director Comey pleads not guilty on charges brought by Trump's DOJ

Former FBI director James Comey has pleaded not guilty on charges brought by Trump's DOJ, claiming the lawyer lied to U.S. Congress.

2h ago

2:32
Premier says ‘no’ to keeping speed cameras in school zones

The Premier appears resolute on his plans to scrap speed cameras despite growing calls to keep them in school zones. Shauna Hunt reports.

21h ago

2:23
Brooklin high school students speak out over cancellation of prom

Grade 12 students at three Durham Region high schools won't be able to look forward to wearing corsages and tuxes next spring. Afua Baah speaks with frustrated students at Brooklin high school about the pre-empted cancellation of their prom.

23h ago

0:58
Trump says Carney is a 'great man' and 'tough negotiator' in trade talks

U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney shared a laugh at the Oval Office when asked by reporters what's delaying their trade deal.

1:03
'We compete': Carney pressed on what's delaying a Canada-U.S. trade deal

While taking questions alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Mark Carney was pressed on what's caused the delay for Canada and the U.S. to reach a trade deal in comparison to other nations who have.
More Videos