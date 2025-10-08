Toronto man charged in alleged hate-motivated assault of Markham hotel employee

A man has been charged in an alleged hate-motivated violent assault on a hotel employee in Markham.

York police say they were called to a hotel in the Highway 7 East and Commerce Valley Drive West area just after 3 a.m. on Sept. 28.

An employee had reported that an intoxicated guest had become aggressive.

It’s alleged the suspect was attempting to pay for his room when his credit card was denied. A verbal altercation ensued and the suspect’s demeanor allegedly changed when he learned the hotel employee was Muslim.

The suspect became upset, allegedly told the victim he was going to kill him and chased him to a room where the victim was violently assaulted.

When police arrived, they located the 54-year-old employee who was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. The suspect was arrested nearby.

Geethansan Sriranjan, 31, of Toronto is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm and utter threats.

The investigation is still ongoing.